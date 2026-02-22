© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Fort Lauderdale readies itself for busy spring break season

WLRN Public Media | By Carlton Gillespie
Published February 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM EST
Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis speaks at a press conference, Friday, February 20, 2026, to announce the start of the spring break season
Carlton Gillespie
/
WLRN
Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis speaks at a press conference, Friday, February 20, 2026, to announce the start of the spring break season

Fort Lauderdale will be one of the nation's busiest spring break locales, and city officials are preparing.

Officials for the City of Fort Lauderdale are preparing for another busy spring break season.

A report from Spirit Airlines lists Fort Lauderdale as the most-searched spring break destination this year.

Mayor Dean Trantalis said in a recent press conference to expect increased police presence both on the beach and downtown.

" We want them to understand that they're coming to a place that's safe and fun, and that they can trust that Fort Lauderdale is gonna take care of their kids when they get here and when they leave," he said.

The city has not enacted any new ordinances regarding spring break; however, the city recently repealed its open container policy in downtown.

Meanwhile, Police Chief Bill Schultz said his department will have recruitment tents on the beach to entice college-age applicants.

" We have a number of officers who actually work for our department right now who applied during spring break and came here because they enjoyed spring break," he said.

There will be a daily beach cleanup at 5:30 p.m. during spring break season.

READ MORE: Miami Beach businesses seek balance — not a rekindled relationship with their spring break 'ex'


Copyright 2026 WLRN
Tags
Arts / Culture Spring BreakFort Lauderdale
Carlton Gillespie
Related Stories
  1. Spring break in Florida: Strong winds bring hazardous marine conditions for beachgoers
  2. 'Biker boyfriend' to 'linen suit': Miami Beach hopes to attract new kind of spring break visitor
  3. Miami Beach, other hot spots will get state aid to curb chaos during spring break
  4. Fort Lauderdale welcomes spring breakers with open arms and a law enforcement plan
  5. Miami Beach is again cracking down to keep spring breakers away
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now