Tampa police revise immigration policy after threats from AG James Uthmeier

The Tampa Police Department published a revised policy on Monday after Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier threatened to remove Mayor Jane Castor last week over what he called "sanctuary policies."

Previously officers were not allowed to take part in "broad-based" immigration enforcement actions such as worksite enforcement, traffic checkpoints or "area saturation sweeps."

That restriction has been removed.

ALSO READ: Florida AG threatens Tampa mayor's removal over police 'sanctuary policies'

Police were also told not to ask for or investigate the immigration status of victims or witnesses of a crime if they're cooperating with officers. They also didn't need to share that information with federal agents.

The new version clarifies that policy, putting it more in line with state law.

That section also now omits the restriction on inquiring about victims' and witnesses' immigration status.

However, citing the relevant portion of state law, it maintains that officers are not required to provide federal immigration agents with that information if it is necessary to the investigation and the victim or witness is cooperating in a timely fashion with law enforcement.

ALSO READ: Compare the original policy vs. the revised policy (changes are on Page 3)

The new policy also includes another reference to state law, which says law enforcement cannot issue an immigration detainer on someone solely because they witnessed or reported a crime or were a victim of one.

Local law enforcement use detainers to hold a person suspected of being in the country illegally until they're able to be transferred into the custody of federal immigration agents.

Also gone from the policy is a paragraph explaining that the restrictions on inquiring and sharing information were "intended to foster and preserve trust between the department and immigrant communities, ensuring that individuals feel safe reporting crimes, seeking assistance, and cooperating with law enforcement without fear of reprisal or immigration-related consequences."

ALSO READ: Legal experts question attorney general's claims that Tampa has sanctuary city policies

In Uthmeier's letter to Castor, he had pointed to existing federal protections for immigrants who are victims or witnesses to a crime, and said that "we want illegal aliens to fear immigration consequences to the extent that they are here unlawfully."

The U and T visas, as well as the Violence Against Women Act, provide protections from deportation for victims of domestic violence, trafficking and other types of crimes. However, each pathway faces its own backlog and risks for the person applying, according to immigration experts.

In a letter sent Monday responding to Uthmeier, Castor said the updated policies will be distributed to their officers immediately.

"The City of Tampa has no intention of violating state or federal law. We will continue to use best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law, as well as state law," wrote Castor.