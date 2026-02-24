© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season

WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.
Here's how to find your hurricane evacuation zone across Florida
Use this map to search for your evacuation zone in Florida.
Preparación para huracanes >>
  1. Pinellas lanza un programa de $813 millones para recuperación por huracanes
  2. Forest Hills aún se recupera tras fallo de infraestructura por Milton
  3. Un grupo de Clearwater sigue ayudando a residentes a recuperarse del huracán Milton
From supplies, pets, to applying for FEMA assistance: Answering common hurricane-related questions
Hurricane season in Florida can be a bit overwhelming, but here are some answers to common questions to help you before, during and after a storm.
What You Need To Know