© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Find your hurricane evacuation zone, shelter in Sarasota County

WUSF | By Meleah Lyden
Published April 30, 2025 at 2:00 AM EDT
A yellow hurricane emergency sign in front of grey clouds
Adobe Stock
Hurricane evacuation zones and shelters for Sarasota County.

Look at the map below to find your evacuation zone and nearby locations in Sarasota County.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, it's essential for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying flood-prone area, a mobile home, or an unsafe structure during the season. This is because these areas and buildings are the most likely to be evacuated.

If an evacuation order is not issued for your area and your house is not part of an evacuation zone, you could consider sheltering in place.

In Sarasota County, the evacuation levels are divided from A-E, with A being shown on the map as the color red and E as light blue. Those in evacuation A are considered to be the most vulnerable and would be evacuated first.

In the map below, type in your address to see your evacuation zone. You can also find nearby evacuation centers that are shown with the purple markers.

If you have trouble accessing the map, click here.

Sarasota County evacuation zone, shelters map

According to the county, if you've determined that your home is not safe to ride out a storm, you can either stay with a friend or leave the area, go to a hotel, or move to one of the county's open evacuation centers.

You should not go to an evacuation center until officials announce that it is open. That information will be updated on the county's website and social media accounts.

In addition, if you or someone you know has qualifying medical needs and needs to stay in a medically dependent evacuation center, you should pre-register with the county. Click here for more information.

To learn more about hurricane preparedness and recovery in the county, click here.

Tags
Weather 2025 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonSarasota CountyHurricane Evacuations
Meleah Lyden
I was always that kid who asked the question, "Why?"
See stories by Meleah Lyden
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now