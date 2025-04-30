Find your hurricane evacuation zone, shelter in Sarasota County

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, it's essential for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying flood-prone area, a mobile home, or an unsafe structure during the season. This is because these areas and buildings are the most likely to be evacuated.

If an evacuation order is not issued for your area and your house is not part of an evacuation zone, you could consider sheltering in place.

In Sarasota County, the evacuation levels are divided from A-E, with A being shown on the map as the color red and E as light blue. Those in evacuation A are considered to be the most vulnerable and would be evacuated first.

In the map below, type in your address to see your evacuation zone. You can also find nearby evacuation centers that are shown with the purple markers.

If you have trouble accessing the map, click here.

Sarasota County evacuation zone, shelters map

According to the county, if you've determined that your home is not safe to ride out a storm, you can either stay with a friend or leave the area, go to a hotel, or move to one of the county's open evacuation centers.

You should not go to an evacuation center until officials announce that it is open. That information will be updated on the county's website and social media accounts.

In addition, if you or someone you know has qualifying medical needs and needs to stay in a medically dependent evacuation center, you should pre-register with the county. Click here for more information.

To learn more about hurricane preparedness and recovery in the county, click here.