Meleah Lyden

I was always that kid who asked the question, "Why?"

I'm sure it drove my family crazy. Constant question after question that now, as an adult, I'm sure most of them didn't even have a proper answer to.

But my curiosity was relentless.

It was that same drive for answers and a love for storytelling that helped me find my place in journalism.

I got my first taste at WUFT News in Gainesville. That's where I fell in love with public radio and the intimacy of audio storytelling. As a University of Florida student, I prioritized learning every storytelling tool I could get my hands on — from audio to video to digital/print.

After graduating from UF, I moved to Atlanta, to work at 11Alive News (WXIA-TV). I worked as a multiplatform producer on the assignment desk and as a digital content producer.

All these experiences helped foster a love of best creating a digital story that appeals to various senses and learning styles.

It also led me to WUSF to serve all of you in the Tampa Bay community as a digital news producer. You'll be finding me online, on social media and in the Wake Up Call newsletter.

Outside the news grind, I can be found checking out coffee shops, exploring nature or enjoying a good book.

I look forward to not only helping create stories that best serve you but also working to answer the "why?" questions your own inner child may be curious about.

Contact Meleah at 813-974-8647, on X @MeleahLyden or by email at mlyden@wusf.org.