Flood watch issued for most of greater Tampa Bay area

Parts of the greater Tampa Bay region are under a flood watch through at least 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, this warning includes Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Levy, Manatee, Pasco, Hardee, Pinellas, Polk and Sumter counties.

It includes the cities of Largo, Winter Haven, Wildwood, Zolfo Springs, Bushnell, Hudson, Homosassa, Spring Hill, Apollo Beach, The Villages, Sun City Center, Lakewood Ranch, Bayport, Parrish, Chiefland, Zephyrhills, Brandon, Cedar Key, Crystal River, Inverness, Clearwater, Wauchula, Hernando Beach, Brooksville, Williston, St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Westchase, Lake Panasoffkee, Anna Maria Island, Lakeland, Dade City, Bowling Green, Tampa, Bronson, Yankeetown, Plant City, Port Richey, and Myakka City.

ALSO READ: More heavy rains are forecast for the Tampa area ahead of a possible tropical depression

The watch is in effect as flooding could be caused by excessive rainfall, the NWS said. This is from Invest 93-L — an area of disturbed weather off Florida's east coast.

According to the NWS, the Tampa Bay area can expect between 1 to 3 inches of rain with isolated highest totals between 3 to 5 or more inches.

Meteorologist Megan Borowski, with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said many of these same areas received heavy rainfall Monday evening, so the additional excessive rain on Tuesday could lead to local flash flooding and river flooding.

As Invest 93L crossed the state today we will be seeing widespread showers and storms this afternoon and evening. This has resulted in a flood watch issued for most of our area. We can expect between 1 to 3 inches of rain with isolated highest totals possible. pic.twitter.com/tlSbFgFTxN — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) July 15, 2025

According to a Hillsborough County Emergency Management alert, there's at least a 15% probability of excessive rain leading to flash flooding. There could also be rapid flooding of creeks, roads and low-lying areas.

There are also flood warnings in effect in Hillsborough County for the Alafia River in Lithia from Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon. In addition, the Little Manatee River at U.S. 301 in Wimauma from Wednesday through late Thursday evening.

The Alafia is expected to crest at just over 14 and a half feet Thursday morning compared to the flood stage of 13 feet. Whereas the Little Manatee is expected to crest at over 11 and a half feet early Thursday morning — just over a flood stage of 11 feet.

There's also a flood warning for Horse Creek near Arcadia at State Road 72 in DeSoto County from Wednesday evening until further notice.

Anyone living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should it develop. Please be alert for any possible flood warnings by the NWS.

takes

Hillsborough County recommends that if you can't see the road to turn around and don't ignore barricaded areas. You should also not drive through moving or standing water. In addition, it only takes 6 inches of fast-moving water to sweep you off your feet.