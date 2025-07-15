© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

More heavy rains are forecast for the Tampa area ahead of a possible tropical depression

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published July 15, 2025 at 6:48 AM EDT
Graphic shows a yellow circle over the northern Gulf that could become a tropical system
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network
An area of disturbed weather off Florida's east coast that has become better defined and is forecast to track west across the state into the Gulf.

Some parts of Plant City got nearly 10 inches of rain on Monday night, and more severe thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday as a potential tropical depression tracks west across the state.

Portions of Plant City saw nearly 10 inches of rain Monday night.

It's from Invest 93-L, an area of disturbed weather off Florida's east coast that has become better defined and is forecast to track west across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters say the system has an increasing chance of becoming a tropical depression by the middle to latter part of the week as it tracks into the northeastern and north-central Gulf.

Meteorologist Megan Borowski, with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said the greater Tampa Bay region and the state can expect more heavy rainfall on Tuesday afternoon.

"The National Hurricane Center is actually watching this low for potential tropical development. We expected it to track from off of Florida’s east coast westward over the peninsula today and then into the Gulf [Tuesday] night or early [Wednesday].

"Energy from this low is going to help numerous and widespread thunderstorms to develop again today over Florida’s central and southern peninsula."

In addition to the heavy rain, Monday's storms brought excessive lightning and localized flash flooding in some areas.

Borowski said the Tampa Bay area could see another 2-3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts.
Tags
Weather Florida Weather2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now