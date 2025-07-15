More heavy rains are forecast for the Tampa area ahead of a possible tropical depression

Portions of Plant City saw nearly 10 inches of rain Monday night.

It's from Invest 93-L, an area of disturbed weather off Florida's east coast that has become better defined and is forecast to track west across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters say the system has an increasing chance of becoming a tropical depression by the middle to latter part of the week as it tracks into the northeastern and north-central Gulf.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected across the region today, but mainly during this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall with flooding in urban, low lying, and poor drainage areas possible, along with gusty winds up to 50 mph. ⛈️ #flwx pic.twitter.com/QRVvSNxa1K — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) July 15, 2025

Meteorologist Megan Borowski, with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said the greater Tampa Bay region and the state can expect more heavy rainfall on Tuesday afternoon.

"The National Hurricane Center is actually watching this low for potential tropical development. We expected it to track from off of Florida’s east coast westward over the peninsula today and then into the Gulf [Tuesday] night or early [Wednesday].

"Energy from this low is going to help numerous and widespread thunderstorms to develop again today over Florida’s central and southern peninsula."

In addition to the heavy rain, Monday's storms brought excessive lightning and localized flash flooding in some areas.

Borowski said the Tampa Bay area could see another 2-3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts.