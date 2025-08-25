Florida cracking down on immigrant truck drivers at state border

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is amplifying attempts to crack down on immigrant truck drivers without legal status.

During a press conference in Live Oak Monday, Uthmeier highlighted the weekend arrest of an undocumented immigrant truck driver in Bay County.

"There's no telling how many illegal aliens are in this country driving large commercial vehicles and put putting American families in a safety risk every single day," he said.

Uthmeier and Governor Ron DeSantis have been raising alarms about the issue after an undocumented truck driver caused a fatal collision in the state earlier this month that killed three people.

The state's highway patrol has started searching for undocumented truck drivers at check points as truckers enter the state.

The federal government has paused issuing truck driver visas following the incident. Critics are concerned the action could exacerbate trucker shortages in the country.

