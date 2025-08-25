© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Florida cracking down on immigrant truck drivers at state border

WFSU | By Tristan Wood
Published August 25, 2025 at 3:37 PM EDT
Fuel truck delivering gas at a station in Davie, Florida.
JILLIANCAINPHOTOGRAPHY/Jillian Cain
/
stock.adobe.com
Fuel truck delivering gas at a station in Davie, Florida.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Governor Ron DeSantis have been raising alarms about the issue after an undocumented truck driver caused a fatal collision in the state earlier this month that killed three people.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is amplifying attempts to crack down on immigrant truck drivers without legal status.

During a press conference in Live Oak Monday, Uthmeier highlighted the weekend arrest of an undocumented immigrant truck driver in Bay County.

"There's no telling how many illegal aliens are in this country driving large commercial vehicles and put putting American families in a safety risk every single day," he said.

Uthmeier and Governor Ron DeSantis have been raising alarms about the issue after an undocumented truck driver caused a fatal collision in the state earlier this month that killed three people.

The state's highway patrol has started searching for undocumented truck drivers at check points as truckers enter the state.

The federal government has paused issuing truck driver visas following the incident. Critics are concerned the action could exacerbate trucker shortages in the country.

Copyright 2025 WFSU

Tags
Politics ImmigrationRon DeSantisJames Uthmeier
Tristan Wood
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now