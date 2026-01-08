University of West Florida Board of Trustees picks Manny Diaz to be next president

The University of West Florida Board of Trustees on Thursday approved former state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., an ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis, to serve as the university’s president.

Diaz, who has been interim president since July, emerged from a search as the lone finalist for president. The Board of Trustees also backed a five-year contract with a $674,000 annual base salary for Diaz, a Republican who served in the state House and Senate before becoming education commissioner in 2022.

The appointment remains subject to final approval by the state university system’s Board of Governors, which is scheduled to meet Jan. 29 in Tallahassee.

University trustee Edward Fleming said Diaz has “excelled” in the interim role and compared the contract to money paid to college athletes through what are known as name, image and likeness, or NIL, deals.

“His overall salary and compensation is less than dozens and dozens, if not hundreds, of college athletes that are getting NIL money,” Fleming said. “So, he's an exceptional candidate with exceptional contacts with the state and with the federal government, in terms of funding, and he has shown incredible energy.”

ALSO READ: Manny Diaz highlights football, military focus in first UWF State of the University address

Díaz succeeded longtime university President Martha Saunders, who announced on May 14 that she would step down.

During his interview with trustees, Diaz said goals will be to further build ties with local military bases and local communities; to rebrand the school in a way that increases enrollment, which is approaching 15,000; and to expand athletic programs.

Diaz, who played baseball at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens where he earned an undergraduate degree, said the University of West Florida can’t have an attitude it’s a “small, sleepy institution and that we're just good enough.”

“We're aggressively going to brand this university, and there's going to be substance behind it,” Diaz said. “It's not just flashy branding. We know we have the substance on the campus. We know we have the academic programs. We know we have the faculty. We need to go and get the resources to continue to grow.”

Amy Mitchell-Cook, a faculty representative and professor in the history department, said concerns have been raised by faculty members and students about having only a single finalist for the job.

“If Interim President Diaz was truly the best candidate, then he would have naturally risen to the top of the pool,” Mitchell-Cook told the board. “However, the (search) committee denied him that opportunity and denied the community the chance to see how he compared to the other candidates and whether or not he is truly the most qualified candidate for this important position.”

Trustee Heather Riddell, the Faculty Senate president, voted against the appointment because of the process.

Board of Trustees Chairwoman Rebecca Matthews described the contract as “fair” and on par with other university presidents.

The contract, effective Feb. 1, would start with an annual base salary of $674,000, of which up to $200,000 would come through state money. The agreement also includes $60,000 for housing and the chance for a bonus worth up to 16 percent of his annual base salary, or $107,840 the first year. The school’s foundation would also be required to provide $1,200 a year for mobile phone service and $14,000 a year for auto expenses.

The contract also includes three- and five-year retention bonuses and a deferred-compensation plan.

Díaz began his career as a social-studies teacher and coached baseball in Miami-Dade County public schools. He also served as an assistant principal from 2007 to 2013, when he went to work as chief operating officer of Doral College, which is affiliated with charter-school operator Academica.

Diaz is among a list of former lawmakers and state officials who have been tapped in recent years for top education positions.

The list includes former Sen. Ray Rodrigues, who is university system chancellor; former House Speaker Richard Corcoran, who is president of New College of Florida; former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, who is president of Florida International University; former state House Majority Leader Adam Hasner, who is president of Florida Atlantic University; former Rep. Mel Ponder, who is president of Northwest Florida State College; former Rep. Tommy Gregory, who is president of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota; former Rep. Fred Hawkins, who is president of South Florida State College; and former Rep. John Temple, who is president of Lake-Sumter State College.