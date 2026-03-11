Hillsborough commission expansion and elected school superintendent could be on this year's ballot

The Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners could be expanded by two members. And the county's school superintendent could be elected — instead of appointed.

That's if Gov. Ron DeSantis signs both bills and voters in November's general election support it.

State lawmakers passed a bill that would expand the county commission from its current seven members to nine. And it would eliminate the three at-large districts, whose members are elected by everyone in the county.

The state Senate unanimously passed the bill on Wednesday. It was approved by the House in February.

If voters approve it, the bill would also amend the county charter to increase the number of county commissioners to 11 members if the county swells to more than 2.5 million people. The county's population is currently around 1.6 million.

Another bill that passed would also ask the county's voters to switch from an appointed Superintendent of Schools to an elected one. It would be a partisan election for what is currently a non-partisan office. The winner would serve a four-year term.

Both bills were filed by Rep. Michael Owen, a Republican from Apollo Beach who is a former county commissioner.

The bill also would require a “majority plus one” vote of the commission for appointing or removing the county administrator, county attorney and county internal auditor, as well as for proposing amendments to the county charter.