Hillsborough will build two new schools despite the threat of a charter takeover

School board members in Hillsborough County voted 5-2 on Tuesday to proceed with building two new schools, despite uncertainty over a new law that allows charter schools to set up inside any Florida public school with unused space.

"New schools don't open at a capacity. They just don't," warned board member Stacy Hahn.

"Slow your roll," she urged the board. "Be thoughtful, be cautious."

Twenty-two schools in Hillsborough County have received notices from charter chains based in Miami that want to establish their own school inside the public schools with low enrollment, a practice known as "co-locating."

The two schools voted on Tuesday were not on those lists, but Hahn believes they will be soon enough.

"Moving forward with approximately $180 million in construction, only to have to have to turn part of these buildings over for co-location would be devastating for our families and students and our financial stability," Hahn said.

Hahn and board member Patti Rendon were the only two "no" votes on the seven-member board.

One of the new schools will be a middle school for about 1,600 kids in Wimauma.

Those in favor of the new project argued that southern Hillsborough County is growing fast. Schools are overcrowded, and the area hasn't built a new middle school in 15 years.

screenshot / Hillsborough County Schools Hillsborough school board member Lynn Gray

The other new school will be called Just Elementary. It will be built on the banks of the Hillsborough River, alongside a reconstructed Stewart Middle.

Board member Lynn Gray says she met with legislators recently regarding Schools of Hope, which she described as putting public schools in "a critical crosshairs."

"They have not gotten the details. There's no definite movement as to what's next and how it's going to be done," said Gray. "So what I think about that whole situation, it's evolving, and we can't just say no to every project because of what if and what may happen."

"Every single decision that we make is a gamble at this point," said board member Jessica Vaughn.

"I think it's a very hard time to make these decisions. I think that speaks to the problems with this really fast, rushed bill of co-location and the chaos it's already causing within our community and school districts."