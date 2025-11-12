© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Upcoming town halls in Pinellas County seek public input on school plans

WUSF | By Kerry Sheridan
Published November 12, 2025 at 5:29 AM EST
Kevin Hendrick wears a blue suit and green tie and speaks at the school board dais
Pinellas County Public Schools
/
Screenshot
Kevin Hendrick is superintendent of Pinellas County Schools.

A series of public meetings are scheduled for November and December.

Enrollment in public schools is down. There are just fewer children than a decade ago. And a new Florida law that expands Schools of Hope means charter schools could move into empty spaces in the district, rent-free.

While some Tampa Bay area school districts, like Sarasota, have already rolled out a plan to expand certain schools and demolish some old and unused buildings to prevent charters from co-locating, Pinellas County is hosting a series of town halls to hear from people first.

Superintendent Kevin Hendrick said these meetings will focus on "population trends, school building capacity, new school programs, and the possibilities for new grade configurations like K-8s, or 6-12s, school closures and consolidations."

The first public meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Boca Ciega High.

Monday, Nov. 17 – Largo High School, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 2 – Dunedin High School, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 4 – Hollins High School, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 9 – Lakewood High School, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Education Florida Public Schools
Kerry Sheridan
I cover health and K-12 education – two topics that have overlapped a lot since the pandemic began.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan
