Upcoming town halls in Pinellas County seek public input on school plans

Enrollment in public schools is down. There are just fewer children than a decade ago. And a new Florida law that expands Schools of Hope means charter schools could move into empty spaces in the district, rent-free.

While some Tampa Bay area school districts, like Sarasota, have already rolled out a plan to expand certain schools and demolish some old and unused buildings to prevent charters from co-locating, Pinellas County is hosting a series of town halls to hear from people first.

Superintendent Kevin Hendrick said these meetings will focus on "population trends, school building capacity, new school programs, and the possibilities for new grade configurations like K-8s, or 6-12s, school closures and consolidations."

The first public meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Boca Ciega High.

Monday, Nov. 17 – Largo High School, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 2 – Dunedin High School, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 4 – Hollins High School, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 9 – Lakewood High School, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.