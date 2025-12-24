Pinellas residents begin receiving hurricane recovery checks ​

A family in Seminole received a unique holiday surprise Monday from Pinellas County Commission Chair Brian Scott – a disaster relief check.

Christian Piccion, his wife and infant daughter are the first Pinellas residents to benefit from the People First Hurricane Recovery Program. The $813 million federally funded initiative provides much-needed help for those still reeling from Hurricanes Idalia, Helene and Milton.

Piccion and his then-pregnant wife were displaced twice during the devastating 2024 hurricane season. He was the first to apply for assistance at a St. Petersburg resource center in October, and said staff walked him through a “fairly easy” process.

ALSO READ: Pinellas launches an $813 million hurricane recovery program

“It’s amazing,” Piccion said of being the first to receive a check. “Obviously, seeing the commissioner here was a great surprise.”

Over 3,700 Pinellas residents have applied for help since the People First program launched Oct. 20. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding is available for those who lived in the county during Idalia, Helene or Milton and still have unmet needs stemming from the storms.

Homeowners can receive money to repair, rebuild or replace hurricane-damaged homes, or reimbursements for previously completed work. Assistance is also available for prospective income-eligible homebuyers to purchase a safe residence outside of flood zones.

Officials allocated funding for local landlords to repair or rebuild affordable housing properties. Residents can also receive disaster relief reimbursements for related expenses, including rent, mortgage or utility payments.

Scott noted that “this kind of vital help can’t come quickly enough” for people who are still recovering over a year after Helene and Milton decimated the area. The over 3,700 submitted applications represent just a fraction of the funding that remains in an $813 million pot.

“We have literally hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars that we need to get into people’s hands,” Scott said. “It is not for governments to recover. It’s to get in people’s hands and help lift them up.”

ALSO READ: Judge refuses to halt growth law

Piccion explained that Helene’s storm surge flooded his landlord’s home on St. Pete Beach. The landlord needed to stay in Piccion’s rental, about 10 minutes away, and offered to help the family move into a new place.

Piccion agreed and left for his current home in Seminole. Milton hit three days later.

“Well, we got 6 inches of water, so there was flooding through the back,” Piccion said. “My wife at that point was nine months pregnant, and we basically had to leave again for 31 days.”

He said staying at a hotel for a month and the cost of constantly dining out created a financial burden. The stress associated with “having to move the entire family” twice also took a toll.

Piccion encouraged other residents to apply for relief, as the “worst thing they could say is, ‘No.’” He said staff gave him a “heads up” that he could potentially qualify and urged him to complete the process “as fast as you can.”

“And now here I am,” Piccion added. “So, it’s definitely well worth it.”

The money will become an emergency fund for the family. Scott said the goal was for residents to begin receiving checks by Christmas.

People First prioritizes low-income residents, per federal guidelines. However, help is available for anyone who earns up to 120% of the area median income (AMI) – $87,600 for an individual or $125,150 for a family of four.

Facebook Hurricane Helene’s storm surge decimated Pinellas County’s barrier islands in September 2024.

Local landlord funding lacks income restrictions. Homeowner and homebuyer assistance ranges from $58,450 for one person to $110,200 for an eight-person household.

Residents with incomes at or below 80% of the AMI can receive up to $15,000 for six months of disaster-related expenses. Scott said the county made the application process “as seamless and as easy as we possibly can.”

“We want to make sure we get this money into the hands of people who need it as quickly as possible,” he reiterated. “If you’re unsure, just apply for the money.”

Piccion uploaded most of his required documents through an online portal. In-person help is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 2600 McCormick Drive, Suite 100, Clearwater, and 500 Park St., Suite 4, St. Petersburg.

However, St. Petersburg residents are ineligible for the county initiative. The city opened applications for its $160 million storm recovery program Dec. 8.

For more information on Sunrise St. Pete, which uses the same federal grant funds, visit the website here.

For more information on People First Hurricane Recovery Programs, visit the website here.