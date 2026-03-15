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USF Bulls earn first NCAA hoops bid since 2012, first conference title in 36 years

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published March 15, 2026 at 6:01 PM EDT
USF's Izaiyah Nelson slams in a basket during the American Conference tournament title game against Wichita State on Sunday, March 15, 2026, in Birmingham.
USF Athletics
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USF's Izaiyah Nelson slams in a basket during the American Conference tournament title game against Wichita State on Sunday, March 15, 2026, in Birmingham.

The Bulls will be in the East Region and open on Thursday against Louisville as the 11th seed in the Buffalo region. It's familiar territory for USF coach Bryan Hodgson.

South Florida’s men’s basketball team is heading back to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 14 years.

The Bulls beat Wichita State 70-55 in the American Conference tournament championship game on Sunday, claiming the automatic bid that goes with the trophy.

It’s USF’s first conference tournament championship since 1990 – 36 years – when they were in the Sun Belt. And it the program's first NCAA bid since 2012.

The Bulls (25-8), on an 11-game winning streak, will be the No. 11 seed against No. 6 Louisville (23-10) in the Buffalo region on Thursday.

The location will be familiar to USF coach Bryan Hodgson, who grew up in the Buffalo area, went to college at nearby Fredonia State University and spent time as a top assistant at the University of Buffalo under Nate Oats.

In Sunday’s American final at Birmingham, the No. 1 seed Bulls used a suffocating defense to shut down the No. 2 seed Shockers and leading scorer Kenyon Giles, who was held to five points.

Wes Enis scored 19 points to lead USF. Enis, one of the nation’s top 3-point shooters, was 0-for-5 from beyond the arc before hitting his first from long range at 13:38 of the second half. It keyed an important 6-0 run for the Bulls and gave them a 43-37 lead.

Enis finished only 3-for-11 from 3-point range.

Backcourt mate Joseph Pinion, another national leader from 3-point range, got into foul trouble early and finished 0-for-3 from outside the arc and five total points.

Conference Player of the Year Izaiyah Nelson contributed 13 points and six rebounds for the Bulls.

The Shockers (22-11) were led by Dillon Battle with 15 points.

Tags
Sports USFUSF Men's BasketballCollege BasketballAmerican ConferenceBryan HodgsonNCAA
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
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