USF begins a national search for a women's basketball head coach

The University of South Florida has started a national search for a head coach for the women’s basketball program, Athletics CEO Rob Higgins said in a social media post Friday.

The Bulls went 20-13 this season under interim coach Michele Woods-Baxter, who took over in October – days before the first game – when longtime coach Jose Fernandez left to lead the WNBA’s Dallas Wings.

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Higgins said Woods-Baxter “will receive consideration” for the position and thanked her “for the admirable job she did as our interim head coach this season.”

Higgins added that USF will not accept a bid to a consolation postseason event such as the Women’s National Invitation Tournament or Women’s Basketball Invitational.

The Bulls lost in the American Conference quarterfinals on Wednesday so they cannot receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. They also lack the resume required to receive an at-large bid.

“This is one of the best women’s basketball programs in the country, and we look forward to identifying the perfect leader to take us to championship heights in our next chapter." Rob Higgins, USF CEO of Athletics, on X

“We have elected to forgo the opportunity to play in any of the non-NCAA tournament postseason options as a full review of our women’s basketball program is underway and deserves our entire attention,” Higgins wrote in a post on X.

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Fernandez coached at USF for 25 years, leading the Bulls to four conference titles, 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, 12 20-win seasons, nine seasons earning a Top 25 ranking and 485 victories.

Woods-Baxter, long recognized for her global recruiting reach and developing talent, was the associate head coach on Fernandez's staff since 2008.

“This is one of the best women’s basketball programs in the country, and we look forward to identifying the perfect leader to take us to championship heights in our next chapter,” Higgins said.

Higgins said he met Friday “with our women’s basketball program” and explained the athletic department’s decision to move on.

“In our meeting, we thanked them for their hard work and effort in a season that began in an unexpected and non-traditional fashion,” Higgins wrote.

ALSO READ: After securing American title, Bulls turn focus to postseason tourney, NCAA bid

The Bulls fielded an experienced team led by senior Carla Brito, and graduate students L’or Mputu, Katie Davidson and Edyn Battle.

“While every member of the program deserves a lot of credit for pulling together to help win 20 games this season, we want to specifically say how grateful we are to our seniors for their amazing careers and for all of their incredible contributions to USF,” Higgins wrote.