USF women's basketball head coach Jose Fernandez leaving for WNBA role

One of the most successful coaches in University of South Florida history is leaving to tackle a new challenge.

According to a social media post from USF Athletics, women's basketball head coach Jose Fernandez is stepping down to coach in the WNBA. The university didn't say where, but ESPN reports that it will be with the Dallas Wings.

"While this is a bittersweet moment for our program, it is a well-deserved opportunity for Jose to realize a professional dream, and we are incredibly proud of him," USF Athletics CEO Rob Higgins wrote.

The interim coach for the 2024-26 season will be associate head coach Michele Woods-Baxter, who has been on Fernandez's staff since 2008. The season starts on Nov. 3.

A legacy of excellence

Fernandez first became head coach in November 2000 — seven months after arriving at USF as an assistant coach. Over the past 25 years, he's been an "exceptional leader, mentor and advocate" for the university, USF said.

Under his leadership, the women's basketball team achieved unprecedented success. This included four conference championships, 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, 12 20-win seasons, nine seasons earning a Top 25 ranking and 485 victories.

"His impact on USF Athletics and our university community is profound, and his legacy will be remembered and celebrated for years to come," Higgins wrote.

According to his USF bio, Fernandez cultivated a culture of excellence while displaying a level of care for his players — felt long after they left college.

Former USF guard Jasmine Wynne said players needed tough skin to play for him, but he pushed them to become their best on the court.

"He meant business. He did not play. But you realized he believed in you. And that helped you believe in yourself," Wynne said.

Fernandez was twice named AAC Coach of the Year in 2018 and 2021. His tenure at USF marked a new chapter for the program. Prior to his arrival, the team had just three winning seasons in 22 years.

A big key to his success involved establishing contacts throughout the Sunshine State to make sure that the "Bulls were a known quantity," according to his USF bio. But Fernandez was also known for his international recruiting success — bringing aboard players from 18 different counties, while also sprinkling in those from different regions of the U.S., including some Junior College All-Americans.

ALSO READ: Fernandez gets 400th win as USF women beat High Point 62-46

Fernandez started his coaching career while studying for his associate degree at Miami-Dade Community College Kendall. He earned his degree in 1991 while also earning a bachelor's degree in 1994 from Florida International University.

He stayed at Miami-Dade for one season before becoming the assistant boys' basketball coach at Miami's Sunset High School from 1992 through 1994. He then had a two year stint at Barry University, where as a top assistant, he helped the men's basketball team achieve consecutive winning seasons.

He entered girls' basketball in 1996 when he landed his first head coaching job at Miami's Lourdes Academy. He'd officially break into collegiate women's basketball when he returned to Barry. Even though it was one season, he helped the university record the second most wins in the program's history, according to his bio.

But as WUSF's Mark Schreiner reported when Fernandez won his 300th game in 2017, his legacy stems from a focus on not only winning, but fostering strong student-athletes.

Then-senior center Katelyn Weber said he taught players more than just the X's and O's.

"Coach is really keen on teaching us life lessons, so like the stuff we learn on the court will also help us in life, like being able to take criticism, being able to communicate with people, especially our professors — that could be our boss in future years," she said.

In his bio on USF's website, Fernandez expressed his love of coaching.

"If I ever stop waking up without the same fire and energy, I'll be done," Fernandez said. "I’m one of those lucky guys. I enjoy what I do. It always comes back to the people you surround yourself with, the type of players you recruit and getting them to learn the right way to do things. You have to care.’’