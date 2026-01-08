© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Big Bend Hospice is extending its reach into rural Northwest Florida

WFSU | By Tom Flanigan
Published January 8, 2026 at 8:38 PM EST
Tallahassee's nonprofit hospice has announced a major expansion into the rural counties to the west of its present service area.

Big Bend Hospice CEO Bill Wertman says the organization is gearing up to provide services to Jackson, Calhoun and Gulf counties, in addition to the eight-county region it already serves. So more hiring is underway.

"In order for us to provide services in these new counties, we have to have additional staffing, which includes our nurses, our CNAs, chaplains, social workers and a physician to insure that we're able to provide the standard of care that we're known for."

Wertman says Medicare and Medicaid continue to provide the primary support for the organization's services, which is making the expansion possible.

“Our teams have already begun building relationships with providers, facilities and community partners to better understand the unique needs of each community and to ensure the introduction of BBH services is thoughtful, seamless and rooted in compassion,” Wertman said in a statement.


