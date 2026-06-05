Some Florida workers turn to trade jobs amid rising unemployment and AI uncertainties

More Floridians are learning a trade, like carpentry or construction.

Labor market experts say the shift could mean workers are seeking job security, amid rising unemployment and uncertainty over artificial intelligence in the state. That's because trades usually have a low cost of entry and are in high demand.

ALSO READ: Florida consumer sentiment dropped in May as unemployment concerns grow

It's what helped Mark Smith land a job.

He's a road hazard worker in Tampa who said learning a skilled trade was a lifeline after he spent time in prison.

"All my life, never held jobs, never cared about a job, didn't have anything to offer to a company to hire me for a job, didn't know anything. Like I say, I got [an] OSHA license, and I got a few other certificates, and...it just put me on the right path," he said.

Smith obtained the necessary certificates and licensing for his job by working with the CDC of Tampa, which offers various pre-apprenticeship programs and career resources.

Courtesy of the CDC of Tampa Mark Smith uses a tool on an electrical apparatus during workforce training at the CDC of Tampa.

David Jones, the director of workforce development for the nonprofit, said they're seeing a growing interest in technical training among women, teenagers and people transitioning out of the corporate workplace.

"We were struggling, at times, to have a good 20 people in class. Now, we have waiting lists," he said.

Jones said that the allure to trade work has long been the low barriers to entry, high demand for work — and lately — the low risk of getting replaced by AI. In Tampa, he said he's noticed an uptick in people working in finance and insurance making a career change to the trade industry.

"There are individuals that have had corporate positions that have worked for years in specific areas that weren't, you know, typical blue-collar work that are trying to seek something new," he said.

That's not to say the trade industry is immune to market downturns.

While Florida's labor market ultimately gained 15,700 jobs year-over-year, seven of the state's 10 major industries posted negative job growth, according to the latest figures posted by Florida Commerce.

Among them were financial activities in real estate, with a downturn of roughly 10,000 jobs; trade, transportation and utility jobs, down nearly 4,000 jobs statewide; manufacturing, with 2,400 jobs lost; and construction, with 1,200 fewer jobs.

Smith said he enjoys job security, solid hours and good benefits. For him, it's the pay that falls short. To make ends meet, he works nights as a bouncer.

The industries boosting Florida's labor market are education and health services, professional and business services and tourism, according to the latest jobs data.

Anthony Gagliano, the vice president of Career Source Suncoast, said the market trends are also influencing young people's career decisions.

"I think obviously...healthcare and the trades are areas where I think we're seeing more of...our teens and younger people gravitate towards," he said. "Because I think there's opportunities there, and then that AI wave might come much further down the road, if ever on that front."

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. Here’s how you can share your story with her.