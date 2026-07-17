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Vote 2026

Art image says 2026 Elections on a blue background with a U.S. flag ghosted out
WUSF Public Media

Vote 2026

WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.
Art image says Key Dates on a blue background with a US flag faded behind it
WUSF Public Media
Politics
Here are the key dates you need to know ahead of the 2026 Florida elections
Meghan Bowman
Here are the important dates, deadlines, and how to vote in Florida's elections this year.
stack of mail-in ballots
Politics
Want to vote by mail this election? Here's how
If you can't make it in person during early voting or on Election Day, there's another way to cast your ballot: vote by mail.

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