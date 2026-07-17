Here are the important dates, deadlines, and how to vote in Florida's elections this year.
If you can't make it in person during early voting or on Election Day, there's another way to cast your ballot: vote by mail.
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On "Florida Matters Live & Local," State Rep. Dotie Joseph talked about her campaign and the issues that are affecting families in Florida.
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Supervisors of elections throughout Florida have until Thursday to send vote-by-mail ballots to domestic voters who have requested them in advance of the Aug. 18 primary elections.
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Florida Democrats believe they can win more seats this election. GOP leaders push back on their enthusiasm.
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WUSF is part of the Florida Election Reporting Partnership, which will cover every school board election in the state in the Aug. 18 primary.
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If Floridians vote for this exemption in November, the state's continued population growth would be vital to maintaining local and state government budgets.
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This week on The Florida Roundup, we spoke about the use of Artificial intelligence in political campaigns and how cutting property taxes might impact the state’s healthcare systems.
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A Tallahassee judge has set a two-day hearing beginning July 21 in Lt. Gov. Jay Collins' challenge of James Fishback's eligibility to run for Florida governor.
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For Sarasota County Commissioner Joe Neunder and his reelection challenger Jim DeNiro, this year’s District 4 primary has become a battle of who can paint the other as most friendly to developers.
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Airbnb funneled the money through a political committee called “The People Versus The Powerful.” The group is chaired by Andy Gonzalez, Airbnb’s Public Policy Lead for the Southeast and Gulf regions.
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Five candidates are running for District 6, which represents downtown St. Pete. Two are in the contest for District 2, in the city's northeast.
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DeSantis said Monday he will vote for the ballot item regarding homestead property taxes, but “what the Legislature did wasn't my proposal.”
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Lt. Gov. Jay Collins claims James Fishback doesn't meet the state's residency requirement and should not be allowed to run.