© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Three people side-by-side smiling into the camera with trees in the background. Man with brown hair and glasses wearing a blue blazer, woman with long reddish hair and yellow blouse, and woman with long brown hair and classes wearing a white blouse
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

What issues will drive your vote this November? Let us know

WUSF | By Meghan Bowman
Published June 24, 2026 at 3:08 PM EDT
Art image says Citizens Agenda on a blue background with a US flag ghosted out in the background
WUSF

This election, WUSF wants to know what issues are important to you. Join the conversation by filling out the form below.

November's midterm election is shaping up to be one of the most consequential contests in years.

But are the candidates talking about issues that are important to you?

WUSF is here to answer your questions.

How do you feel about plans to reduce property taxes? Are you concerned about affordability? Education? Maybe it's immigration or energy and utility costs. Whatever it is, we want to know about it.

Do you want to know more about the voting process in Florida?

Fill out the form below, and we may look into your questions.
Tags
Politics Your Florida2026 Elections2026 Florida Governor Race2026 Florida Legislature
Meghan Bowman
I love getting to know people and covering issues that matter most to our audience. I get to do that every day as WUSF’s community engagement reporter. I focus on Your Florida, a project connecting Floridians with their state government.
See stories by Meghan Bowman
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now