State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.
What issues will drive your vote this November? Let us know
This election, WUSF wants to know what issues are important to you. Join the conversation by filling out the form below.
November's midterm election is shaping up to be one of the most consequential contests in years.
But are the candidates talking about issues that are important to you?
WUSF is here to answer your questions.
How do you feel about plans to reduce property taxes? Are you concerned about affordability? Education? Maybe it's immigration or energy and utility costs. Whatever it is, we want to know about it.
Do you want to know more about the voting process in Florida?
Fill out the form below, and we may look into your questions.