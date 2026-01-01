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2026 Voter Guide

Early voting begins in a handful of counties on Aug. 3.

Do you know who you’ll vote for yet? This election season, WUSF has got you covered before you head to the ballot box. We created a Voter Guide to help inform your decision — covering local and statewide races and asking candidates about data centers, property taxes, and affordability, among other issues.

The guide can help you decide which school board member, county commissioner, judge or even state rep you’ll pick, and of course, your choice for a new governor and U.S. senator.
Art image says Voter Guide: Where candidates stand on the issues, on a blue background with a ghosted-out American flag
WUSF
Art image says 2026 Elections on a blue background with a U.S. flag ghosted out
Art image says Key Dates on a blue background with a US flag faded behind it
Art image says Citizens Agenda on a blue background with a US flag ghosted out in the background

MORE FROM YOUR SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS:
Hillsborough | Pinellas | Polk | Sarasota | Manatee | Pasco | Hernando | Citrus