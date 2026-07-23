Rays' latest renderings focus on mixed-use district surrounding planned stadium

The public focus on the Tampa Bay Rays’ plan for a 120-acre stadium district has so far been on the centerpiece $2.3 billion ballpark. That includes indoor and outdoor artist renderings of the proposed translucent-roofed stadium.

On Thursday, the team released detailed illustrations related to the surrounding mixed-use development, including office space that Rays CEO Ken Babby said has drawn early interest from Fortune 500 companies.

"We have said from the start that this project is about much more than baseball and a new ballpark,” Babby said in a news release.

“The proposed privately financed district that will be made possible by a new ballpark is attracting interest and gaining significant momentum. It has sparked an appetite among Fortune 500 companies from beyond Tampa Bay who want to be part of a game-changing vision."

Babby said the Rays have also had “meaningful conversations” with businesses based in the Tampa Bay area “who want to learn more and be among the first to call the district their home.”

The property, in Tampa’s Drew Park neighborhood, is currently used by Hillsborough College’s 50-year-old Dale Mabry campus.

Plans developed by the design firms Gensler and Populous call for more than 8 million square feet of mixed-use space organized around four districts, one with a “reimagined” college campus and innovation hub.

1 of 6 — 6_Office-Parcel_Courtyard_Interior.jpg The Tampa Bay Rays released illustrations related to the proposed stadium district's surrounding mixed-use development, with a focus on office space. Gensler, Populous / Tampa Bay Rays 2 of 6 — 2_Office-Parcel_Podium_BP.jpg The Tampa Bay Rays released illustrations related to the proposed stadium district's surrounding mixed-use development, with a focus on office space. Gensler, Populous / Tampa Bay Rays 3 of 6 — 1_Office-Parcel_DaleMabry_BP.jpg The Tampa Bay Rays released illustrations related to the proposed stadium district's surrounding mixed-use development, with a focus on office space. Gensler, Populous / Tampa Bay Rays 4 of 6 — 5_Office-Courtyard.jpg The Tampa Bay Rays released illustrations related to the proposed stadium district's surrounding mixed-use development, with a focus on office space. Gensler, Populous / Tampa Bay Rays 5 of 6 — 7_RAYS_home_plate_day 4K.jpg The Tampa Bay Rays released illustrations related to the proposed stadium district's surrounding mixed-use development, with a focus on office space. Gensler, Populous / Tampa Bay Rays 6 of 6 — 4_Bridge.jpg The Tampa Bay Rays released illustrations related to the proposed stadium district's surrounding mixed-use development, with a focus on office space. Gensler, Populous / Tampa Bay Rays

The surrounding developing and CRA

The latest renderings were released as the Rays, Hillsborough County and city of Tampa continue meeting to nail down final documents regarding $976 million in public funding the Rays want for stadium construction.

Also read: Could the Rays build a Tampa stadium without any money from the city?

Among the holdups in talks is use of $100 million in future tax revenue by the city from Community Redevelopment Area in Drew Park. Tampa’s CRA board, made up of the seven council members, delayed approval until Aug. 20.

The mixed-use development plays a key role in overall financing. The Rays have said the estimated $8 billion private investment would create enough new taxable value over 30 years to generate future property tax revenue to support the CRA investment.

Some council members are also concerned about approving use of $80 million from a recently renewed half-cent sales tax.

Team officials have said the concept mirrors The Battery Atlanta, where a large mixed-use development surrounding the Braves' stadium helped make the overall project financially viable by creating new commercial activity and property value beyond baseball.

Babby has warned that a deal must be approved by August or the Rays would have to look at other options. The team wants the stadium open by early 2029.

Also read: Babby says missing August deadline imperils ballpark plan, Rays' future in Tampa Bay

Tampa City Council Chair Alan Clendenin and Hillsborough County Commission Ken Hagan have said those talks are nearing completion.

Both have also said there are discussions on moving forward without the city if council members cannot agree on its $180 million share previously approved in nonbinding memorandum of understanding.

The county has approved investing $796 million in stadium construction, with the Rays committing more that $1.2 billion.

Unrelated to financing, the city council will vote Thursday night on a land-use change that would allow the college property to be used for the stadium district. The agenda item would not affect any city investment for the project.

Tampa Bay Rays / Courtesy The Rays' stadium would be built in the Drew Park neighborhood across Dale Mabry Highway from Raymond James Stadium.

Attracting interest from ‘major businesses’

Included in the new renderings are a “state-of-the-art office complex” with elevated amenities, sky terraces and rooftop gardens. Others show portions of “pedestrian friendly” ground-floor retail, dining and entertainment venues, a four-star convention hotel, and additional hospitality and residential construction.

“The interest from major businesses to be part of Tampa Bay history is real and growing,” Babby said.

If completed, the district will include landscaped areas, pedestrian bridges, connected walkways and gathering spaces designed around a "Work, Live, Learn, Play" principle.

Babby said the development would be “year-round community asset, driving economic growth and opportunity.”

The Rays tout an economic analysis that projects the district would generate $55.5 billion in economic impact over 30 years, with 11,900 new permanent jobs, and 10 million annual attendees.

“Of course, we have more ground to cover, and we are making great progress. But what we’ve envisioned – a vibrant, walkable neighborhood where people work, live, learn, and play–is at our doorstep."

Design elements will continue to evolve based on community input, market conditions, and ongoing stakeholder engagement, the team said.

"We're committed to getting all the details right," Babby said.

