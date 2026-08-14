LSU football star DJ Pickett will keep No. 5 and Zephyrhills family tradition alive

For LSU cornerback DJ Pickett, the No. 5 is more than a jersey number — it’s a family tradition and tribute to the Picketts who came before him at Zephyrhills High School.

Pickett wears No. 5 to honor his older brother Jaylen and family tradition, as several other athletes in the Pickett family have worn the same number, including his father, Damien Sr.

"I've been wearing the number my whole life, since I was 4 years old," DJ said.

So when Pickett was a five-star recruit two years ago, it was important to get No. 5. Brian Kelly, then LSU's head coach, promised he could. At the time he was unaware of the controversy it would cause.

New LSU coach Lane Kiffin said Thursday that he is standing by his initial stance on allowing Pickett to wear the No. 5 jersey previously worn by 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels — even in the face of objections and legal threats from the former Tigers quarterback.

“I commented a week ago on that,” Kiffin said after practice in Baton Rouge. “That's the comment that I had and we're moving forward.”

LSU's official online store has removed replica Daniels jerseys from the menu of those for sale, which include the No. 9 of 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and the No. 3 of former star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Meanwhile, Pickett showed no interest in relinquishing the number when he spoke with reporters after Thursday's practice.

"That was the number I was promised," he said. "I wish Jayden the best. Good player — he did real good here.”

#5 today at practice pic.twitter.com/XHI6Cha5xO — Baton Rouge Boot Krewe Media (@BatonRougeBKM) August 13, 2026

Kiffin said last week that Pickett was promised the opportunity to wear No. 5 when he signed with LSU in December 2024, when Kelly was coaching the Tigers. Kelly was fired in October 2025, and Kiffin was hired at the end of the regular season.

“When a kid’s promised something to come to a school, he should wear it,” Kiffin said during an Aug. 5 media session. “So at that point, I don’t think it’s really my decision. We should honor what he was told.”

Pickett wore a No. 3 jersey as a freshman last year but was wearing No. 5 when August camp opened last week. Last year, the 6-foot-5 cornerback led LSU with three interceptions to go with 37 tackles and one sack in 524 defensive snaps.

Pickett is the first player to wear No. 5 since Daniels left LSU.

Under LSU policy, the only number LSU football players cannot wear is No. 20, worn by the late Billy Cannon, who was the Tigers' first Heisman winner in 1959.

Regarding Daniels' demand, Damien Pickett Sr. told NOLA.com, “This right here makes us want to wear the number more."

Daniels, drafted second overall by the Washington Commanders in 2024, said in a social media post on Thursday that the matter would not affect his preparation for the NFL season.

“I have been locked in on training camp and that has been my No. 1 focus,” Daniels said in the post. “I have a lot of gratitude for my time at LSU and I'm proud of what my teammates and I accomplished there.

“Obviously there are issues to get worked out” with LSU, Daniels continued. “My hope is that it will get done privately. ... I realize the business of football is unique and I trust that this can all be resolved.”

Daniels' statement came in the wake of reports about a letter in which his Miami-based attorney, Adam Kenner, demanded that LSU no longer use his client's name, image or likeness to promote the university or its athletic programs.

Top LSU officials, including athletic director Verge Ausberry, have declined to comment on the matter.

A number of images of Daniels that are on display at LSU would be considered in the public domain, and not subject to any contractual agreements between the university and the quarterback. But LSU has in the past featured Daniels in promotional videos shown in Tiger Stadium or and elsewhere, and it remains to be seen whether LSU might edit some of those out should the dispute become protracted.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — who won the 2019 Heisman Trophy and led LSU to a national title — declined to comment on the specifics of Daniels' situation after Thursday night’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions. But he said he's had conversations about his No. 9 not being issued to another player.

“They told me that they wouldn’t use it again, but you never know what happens,” he said.