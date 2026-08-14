New property tax ballot language, funding for children’s safety net services and more

New property tax ballot language

(0:00) The proposed local property tax amendment was rewritten this week after a judge found the original language was biased.

We spoke with one of the lawyers who represented the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the original wording.

Guest:



Daniel Abbott, attorney based in Broward County.

Funding for children's safety net services

(07:32) Local property taxes go toward any number of uses including libraries, roads and water management. They also fund children's safety net programs in 10 Florida counties.

The fate of those dollars could be at risk with the property tax amendment on the November ballot.

Guests:



Michele Watson , executive director of the Florida Alliance of Children's Councils & Trusts (FACCT).

, executive director of the Florida Alliance of Children's Councils & Trusts (FACCT). Lindsey Cannon, executive director of the Escambia Children's Trust (ECT).

Campus free speech tested

(25:30) The Sunshine State is ground zero for free speech and academic freedom.

Seven Florida International University students are suing their school over allegedly violating their First Amendment rights.

The lawsuit stems from a silent protest against FIU's collaboration with immigration authorities that took place last March.

Guest:



Danny Rivero, investigative reporter for WLRN.

Weekly news briefing

(37:18) As the new school year begins, many of the largest districts in the state are bracing for another decline in enrollment. For instance, Broward County Public Schools started the year with 11,000 fewer students than last year.

For the first time, some parents who homeschool their children and rely on a certain kind of state scholarship are being denied the money.

In Tampa Bay, a group of student historians are discovering hidden histories of a cemetery's longtime residents.

And much of the state saw extreme heat with regions experiencing the warmest summer on record.

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