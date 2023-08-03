Meghan Bowman

Meghan BowmanReporter
Nothing about my life has been typical. Before I fell in love with radio journalism, I enjoyed a long career in the arts in musical theatre.
In 2019, I moved to Tampa from Austin, TX. During my time in the Lone Star State, I met my husband and had two beautiful boys. While continuing to work in the arts world, I also volunteered with members of the LGBTQ community in recovery. That outreach allowed me to meet groups of people from all walks of life and led me on a path to give a voice to the voiceless.
This past summer, I graduated from Hillsborough Community College with my Associate in Arts degree. During my time there, I had the pleasure of hosting a weekly college radio show on HawkRadio. I also anchored local news headlines and hosted a weekly music program called "The Dorm Room" on WMNF.
Now as a junior at University of South Florida studying Broadcast News, I’m excited to learn from all the incredible journalists at WUSF and put my passion into practice.
Having worked in the Tampa radio community for over a year, it’s a dream come true to join National Public Radio.
While I miss "keepin’ it weird" in Austin, the rich history and diversity in the Tampa Bay area and the great people who live there are why this is now my favorite place to call home.
COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone through the Affordable Care Act. But before you make the trip to your local pharmacy, check and see if your health insurance will cover it.
Equality Florida is empowering parents, students, and community members in a new program called "Fall into Action." It gives people the tools to voice support for LGBTQ+ students at local school board meetings.
New College of Florida interim president Richard Corcoran defended his leadership and the conservative direction the school has taken during a Tampa Tiger Bay Club event on Friday. The former state lawmaker is one of three finalists to become the new president at the Sarasota school.
Five Florida colleges join top schools in the U.S. in a report ranking free-speech climate and culture on college campuses. Once again, Florida State University is near the top.
Florida is seeing an increase of RSV positivity rates. For most, the virus is mild — but experts say the virus can be more severe for infants, young children and older adults.
The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating an oil spill at Port Manatee that caused over 19,000 gallons of polluted water. With a lot of unknowns, environmentalists are calling for more transparency into details of the spill.
The present window to reserve a campsite at a state park is 11 months out for residents and non-residents. That will change Jan. 1.
The hypoxic zone — an area of low to no oxygen — in the Gulf of Mexico is about 3,058 square miles. The "dead zone" can kill fish and marine life.
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo took to social media to suggest a link between two basketball players' cardiac arrests and the COVID-19 vaccine. But one expert said public health officials carry a responsibility to be careful about what they say.
The state Department of Health documented nearly 3,000 more cases per week over the two weeks ending July 20 compared with the prior five weeks. Health officials say waning immunity could be the reason.