A Florida trooper raises concerns over the state budget

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have more responsibilities than ever before. From border security to immigration enforcement to hurricane relief, those black and tan cruisers are doing more than traffic enforcement.

In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis called for lawmakers to give troopers a 20-25% raise in this year’s budget to handle the extra work.

“[Troopers are] not only performing the traditional duties they were at the border for years now, they're helping the Feds in this," he said. "I think ultimately the immigration operation is going to make some of their other things easier, because I think you'll weed out some of the problem elements, but still, it's a lot, and they're stepping up.”

But Spencer Ross, president of the FHP’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 198, said the budget lawmakers passed isn’t enough.

In March, FHP asked lawmakers to raise trooper salaries during a subcommittee budget meeting in Tallahassee.

However, Dade City Republican Rep. Randy Maggard said troopers should reallocate money they already have budgeted.

"Now running a business, if my overtime is $10 million, I think I got a problem," Maggard said.

But Ross said the problem is trooper shortages and increased responsibilities.

Spencer Ross Spencer Ross is president of the Florida Highway Patrol - FOP 198. He is raising concerns about trooper salaries.

"If you saw [that] your employees were overworked, guess what? You would hire more employees," Ross said. "So yes, Mr. Representative, we do have a problem. And the problem is that the legislature is not addressing it."

Ross said many troopers have to supplement their incomes with off-duty work.

"Those are men and women [who] are going out and working essentially second jobs," he said. "So they work 40 hours plus a week on duty, and then they work 25,30, up to 32 hours a week off duty, just so they can survive."

However, for those who live in one of the state's 29 fiscally strained counties, Ross said that type of work is harder to find.

“How many of these people have families and have moved in with their in-laws because they can't afford the mortgage, they can't afford the taxes, they can't afford the insurance or whatever it is, because there's everything is going up, except for trooper salary, and there's no light at the end of the tunnel,” Ross said.

Troopers’ pay starts at $54,075 a year, with a $5,000 bonus. If you live and work in Monroe County, the bonus is $8,000.

The state budget would increase starting pay to around $60,000 annually.

The average living wage in Florida for a single person is approximately $50,000. However, adding one child significantly increases the cost.

In Miami-Dade County, the living wage for one adult is $51,528; however, with a child, that amount increases to $84,344.

Ross said he’d like to see the state create a trust fund strictly for trooper salaries — with the hope that when the next legislative session begins in January, FHP won’t have to ask lawmakers for more money.

DeSantis is expected to sign the budget with his vetoes before the new fiscal year begins July 1.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.