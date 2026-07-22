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School Boards 2026

School grades for the 2022-23 school year were released by the Florida Department of Education on Dec. 11, 2023.
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School grades for the 2022-23 school year were released by the Florida Department of Education on Dec. 11, 2023.

School Boards 2026

Coverage of all of the 2026 school board races in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, Hernando, Pasco and Polk counties including endorsements, campaign donations and candidate's thoughts on big issues.