Nancy Guan

Nancy GuanReporter
As WUSF's general assignment reporter, I cover a variety of topics across the greater Tampa Bay region.
Though I'm originally a West Coast native, I've settled into the balmy Southeast as my new home.
After graduating from USC in 2020, I moved from Los Angeles to Savannah, Georgia, where I worked as the general assignment reporter for the local paper, the Savannah Morning News.
For two years, I reported on Chatham County’s municipal governments and whatever else came my way. There, I learned the value of public service journalism, civic engagement and building relationships with the local community.
I’m thrilled to be part of WUSF’s team and continue that work in the Gulf Coast.
In my free time, you’ll probably find me on the beach, scouring an antique shop or figuring out how to bike in this city. I’m also on the lookout for a pet cat, so suggestions on where to adopt are welcome.
If you have a story idea, give me a call at 813-974-8620, email me at nguan@wusf.org or find me on Twitter @nancyguann.
-
Six weeks into the school year, families of special needs students still have not received school vouchers following a major expansion of the program.
-
After previously voting down a property tax rate increase, city council members discussed Tuesday how to continue funding crucial city services through spending cuts and budget reallocations.
-
Redevelopment plans for the 86-acre plot that will houses the new stadium includes equity programs and affordable housing. But residents are not convinced those initiatives will be enough to protect their community.
-
Mayor Ken Welch said he believes the deal meets collective community needs and honors the historic Gas Plant District residents who were forced off the land in the 1980s to build Tropicana Field.
-
Plant High School's review committee discussed the graphic novel "Blankets" by author Craig Thompson after a parent brought an objection to the school.
-
Supporters tout the newly approved Classical Learning Test for its focus on a classical education curriculum. But opponents say there's little evidence the CLT is the same quality as the SAT and ACT college entrance exams.
-
A survey of more than 4,250 faculty across four states, including Florida, highlights the impact of politics on employee tenure and retention.
-
Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the Yuengling Center at the USF Tampa campus to package meals that will be distributed to Tampa Bay area residents experiencing food insecurity.
-
Overcapacity at pet shelters across the U.S. are leading to spikes in euthanasia rates, but Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center says their existing practices are helping them stay ahead of the surge.
-
It would have generated an additional $45 million to pay for long-needed public safety, housing and infrastructure projects.