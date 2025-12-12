Florida Board of Governors unanimously confirms Moez Limayem as USF's next president

Moez Limayem will officially be the University of South Florida's ninth president come early 2026.

The Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the State University System, unanimously confirmed Limayem as the new president over Zoom on Friday morning.

The current University of North Florida president could be seen decked out in presidential regalia ahead of the institution's commencement ceremonies.

Limayem said he is humbled and honored by the opportunity to be the Bulls' new leader.

"Together, we will write the University of South Florida’s next chapter as a national model of excellence that transforms lives and strengthens Florida’s intellectual, economic and civic landscapes," Limayem said. "I am also deeply appreciative of President Rhea Law’s commitment to elevating USF academically and reputationally. Her impact has strengthened this institution and positioned us for continued excellence.”

Limayem was named sole finalist for the position by the USF Presidential Search Committee in September and then received unanimous approval from the USF Board of Trustees in October. BOG approval was the last step needed.

Limayem has been UNF president since 2022, but his Bull roots run deep. He was the Lynn Pippenger Dean of the Muma College of Business at USF for 10 years prior to taking the job at the Jacksonville university.

"Our 10 years here were the longest I have ever lived in any city, and our experience being part of this community was simply outstanding," Limayem said about his time as a USF dean.

He said he's loved his time at UNF, but couldn't pass up this new opportunity.

"I’m appreciative of the support of my colleagues there and in the northeast Florida community. Still, I could not say no when the chance to come back to USF — and this region that we care so much about — was presented," he said.

Limayem brought historic achievements in both roles.

This year, UNF welcomed the largest incoming class of students in its history. It was the highest overall enrollment since its founding in 1972, according to a release.

As USF's business dean, he helped raise more than $126 million in private donations for the college. That included $25 million from Pam and Les Muma in 2014, which at the time was the largest individual gift in the university's history.

Board of Governors Chair Brian Lamb, a USF alum, said that Limayen has an extensive record of academic and executive leadership in higher education.

“USF’s recognition as an Association of American Universities institution and continuous climb in national rankings underscores their commitment to improving student outcomes and advancing workforce development in Florida. President Limayem will drive this momentum forward with strong stewardship and vision.”

In a message to USF's community, Limayem said becoming one of the youngest member institutions in the AAU is historic. He added that USF has an opportunity to become a model of what a modern-day AAU institution should be.

"We can go from a rising star to THE star in higher education, and all our talented students, faculty and staff will help us get there," Limayem wrote.

Other BOG members also expressed their confidence in Limayem's leadership, with member Ken Jones calling him an "outstanding leader."

"Moez is going to stand on the shoulders of great people and also do great things, and I’m excited to work with him," Jones said.

And although he's been away from USF for a few years, Limayem said he's continued to follow the university closely.

He also shared a commitment to positioning the Bulls as a national leader in college athletics. Overall, he believes his experience at UNF will allow him to transition into this new role smoothly.

"However, it would be a mistake for me to assume that the current version of USF is identical to the one I left in 2022. Over time, institutions and personnel change," he wrote.

"Similarly, I am not the same person as I was then. I have gained valuable experience as a university president in Florida, forged relationships with leaders in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., and broadened my perspectives on what students, employers and communities need from public universities today."

He said that because of the changes, his top priority is to reconnect with the USF community and listen to various viewpoints.

"This will be the foundation for creating a compelling vision, a strategic path and audacious goals that we will form together. In partnership with our remarkable faculty and staff, we will design a plan that capitalizes on the strengths of every USF campus, USF Health and the Tampa Bay area," he said.