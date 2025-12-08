Meet USF’s new head football coach Brian Hartline

Fans cheered on new University of South Florida head football coach Brian Hartline at his formal introduction Monday morning.

People filled USF Alumni Hall in Tampa to hear Hartline’s vision for the future of Bulls’ football.

He said his first priority is to bond with his new players.

“That’s really important, to connect with them, to feel the energy, to paint the vision of what it is going to look like moving forward,” said Hartline. “I just want a clear, communicated plan for the players – the passion, expectation, to continue growing and they’ll love the outcome.”

He added his role helps him prepare players for life beyond college.

“If you’re not getting trained to be successful in life or in the NFL, I’m not sure what we’re really doing,” said Hartline. “These guys are chasing their dreams, it’s our job to get them there.”

USF Athletics CEO Rob Higgins said Hartline is the university’s dream football coach.

“I stand in front of you with goose bumps, my eyes watering, because I know exactly what this means to all of us,” said Higgins. “Welcome to the most exciting chapter of USF football.”

Hartline, 39, was announced last week as the seventh head coach in the university’s history as the team is hoping to build on the recent momentum of three straight winning seasons, with a goal of competing for conference titles.

ALSO READ: USF hires Ohio State assistant Brian Hartline as head football coach

He joins the Bulls after Alex Golesh signed with Auburn the day after their last regular season game on Nov. 29.

Golesh left USF better than he found them in 2023. Prior to his arrival, the team won only four games in the previous three seasons. During his time at USF, the team won 23 games, including two bowl victories, with a third bowl scheduled for Dec. 17.

ALSO READ: Golesh jumps from USF to Auburn. Bulls begin search for a new football coach

One of Hartline’s biggest challenges will be managing the player departures that follow a coaching change. USF quarterback Byrum Brown, who put up record numbers this season, may follow Golesh to Auburn.

"I think very highly of him and his parents, I look forward to spending more time with him in person through this week,” Hartline said. “I like his mentality, that's probably the most impressive part that I've seen, I think that's a big factor in an athlete's success."

Hartline comes to Tampa Bay after serving as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for three seasons. He helped the team win the 2024 College Football Playoffs and claim multiple Big Ten titles.

Hartline will finish the rest of Ohio State’s season, coaching in this past Saturday’s Big Ten Championship and staying throughout the upcoming College Football Playoffs. The National Championship game is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2026 in Miami Gardens.

He added it has been hard juggling responsibilities at Ohio State and USF, even trying to find time to fit in sleep.

“It was difficult, but the people here were a huge support,” said Higgins. “I feel much better after being down here, feel great moving forward.”

As a former wide receiver with Ohio State who later joined their coaching staff, he had an 89% winning percentage during his eight seasons as a member of the full-time coaching staff.

Hartline spent seven seasons in the NFL, six of those with the Miami Dolphins, before returning to his alma mater in 2017.

He is joined in Tampa by his wife Kara, who he married in 2016, and their three children, Brooklyn, Brayden and Kameron.

Hartline said, while tearing up, that his family has been “a rock” throughout this whole process.

“Kara, I, along with our children, are looking forward to becoming a big part of the Tampa community,” said Hartline. “We really want to be involved here as well, that is a big part of how we operate.”