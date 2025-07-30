Emma Brisk

My love for journalism began in elementary school, when I anchored the morning news. I wanted to make sure everyone knew the lunch menu and if the weather would allow us to go outside for recess.

As I grew older, I discovered new ways to tell stories through dance, and I found joy in hearing stories from people of all walks of life while working in restaurants.

Curiosity fueled my conversations and communication became second nature.

When I came to USF, I knew I had to turn my passion for storytelling into a career by studying broadcast news.

As an intern with WUSF, I am eager to share the stories of the people in our community and learn more about the craft of radio journalism.