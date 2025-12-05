A record number of homeless veterans find permanent homes

The Department of Veterans Affairs had a record-breaking number of more than 50,000 homeless veterans housed permanently across the nation this year, about 4,000 more than last year.

Bay Pines’ VA Healthcare System accounts for over 950 of those veterans who now have a permanent home.

Bay Pines spokeswoman Medina Ayala-Lo said the VA’s "Housing Surge Events" help them identify homeless people and connect them with resource services.

“(The Housing Surge Events) immediately connect unsheltered veterans with housing and other crucial services on the same day the event occurs,” Ayala-Lo said.

Their next event is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 7, 2026.

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital helped over 750 veterans receive permanent housing.

Haley spokesman Roderick Cunningham said the hospital holds the same event for veterans. Its next one is scheduled for Dec. 11.

“This is life-changing and in many cases life-saving work,” Cunningham said in a statement. “We are proud of the progress (the VA) is making to get Veterans off the streets and are redoubling our efforts to continue this momentum moving forward."

The nationwide Getting Veterans Off the Street initiative, created in May, reaches and houses veterans suffering unsheltered homelessness. This refers to people sleeping outdoors in public areas or in spaces that are not meant for living, such as vehicles, tents and abandoned buildings.

The initiative already helped over 25,000 veterans across the country move from an emergency situation into transition or permanent housing.

VA staff and partners go out to find unsheltered veterans and offer them immediate help to enroll in housing, health care, behavioral health services and VA benefits.

In some cases, VA teams and community partners help veterans reunite with family and friends who can help end their homelessness.

President Trump created an executive order in May to establish a National Center for Warrior Independence for Homeless Veterans on the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center campus.

The order aims to house and support up to 6,000 across the nation by 2028.