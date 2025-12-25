A Florida lawmaker seeks to legislate drinking straws

Legislation filed Thursday would set guidelines for local government rules involving the materials used for drinking straws and stirrers.

The measure (SB 958), sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R- Fleming Island, says it is intended to "combat the harmful impacts of paper drinking straws" and "provide businesses and residents of this state with better alternatives to single-use plastic straws and stirrers."

The proposal says the change is needed to "promote uniformity of drinking straw and stirrer regulations throughout this state, rather than forcing businesses to comply with a patchwork of local regulation."

The bill would require local governments enacting straw regulations to "opt for ones that are renewable, home compostable certified, industrial compostable certified and marine biodegradable." The measure was filed for the legislative session that begins Jan. 13.

"Many businesses and communities in this state are using paper drinking straws and stirrers as a purportedly better option for public health and the environment. However, independent university studies have shown that most paper straws contain harmful PFAS chemicals, exposure to which is linked to concerning health risks," the bill says.

A widely cited 2023 study by the University of Antwerp found PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," in many straws. Many companies have replaced plastic straws with paper or plant-based straws due to environmental concerns.

A number of Florida cities, including Orlando, West Palm Beach, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, over the past decade have banned single-use plastic straws by businesses or at city-owned venues, parks, and events.

In February, President Donald Trump issued an executive order calling for a policy aimed at phasing out paper straws to "alleviate the forced use of paper straws nationwide."

Copyright 2025 WFSU