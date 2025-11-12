USF’s new mixed-use development project is moving forward

The Florida Board of Governors has approved the University of South Florida’s Fletcher District, marking the latest step in the university’s plan for the future.

This 138-acre site will turn the unused Claw golf course on Fletcher Avenue north of the Tampa campus into a mixed-use destination for students, faculty and staff.

The project plans feature student and multifamily housing, restaurants, retail, a hotel with a conference center, an academic research facility and recreation space.

USF officials presented their plans during the BOG Facilities Committee meeting Thursday at the USF Morsani College of Medicine in downtown Tampa.

Ahead of the vote approving the plan, several members of the board praised it.

Gregory Bowers / University of South Florida This rendering gives life to the new restaurants and community that will swirl after the project finishes.

Governor Ken Jones said that other universities across Florida should follow USF’s example.

"Take a look at what you got, if you have an under-performing golf course, take a look at it,” Jones said. “Does it generate revenue? Does it cost you money? Do you have facilities and buildings that are cash drains?"

Jones added this plan is a smart and thoughtful use of their assets.

“I drove by this golf course, (USF President) Rhea (Law), every day for 20 years, and the number of golfers dwindled, and dwindled, and dwindled until there were no more," said Jones.

Law shared her excitement for the “vibrant new community” made for members of the university and the surrounding areas.

“The project provides a unique opportunity to transform an underutilized part of our campus into a prime destination to live, work, learn and play,” said Law, in a press release.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Chair Ken Hagan said the county is a proud partner of the university’s growth.

“USF is one of the county’s largest and most important economic engines,” Hagan said. “On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, I am very pleased to be here to show the county’s unconditional support for USF, and as you’ve seen today, this truly transformative project.”

Gregory Bowers / University of South Florida The rendered image shared by the university during the Board of Governors meeting showed projected views from the hotel of the on-campus stadium expected to open fall 2027.

The university also unveiled new detailed renderings of the district, with street-level and top-floor views from the hotel of the new on-campus sports stadium that is scheduled to open within walking distance of the development in fall 2027.

Phase One is expected to break ground in the spring and have 27 acres developed by fall 2028.

University officials say the nearby USF Forest Preserve will not be developed.

USF has been working on the project since 2023. The total expected cost is $268 million.

The district is a public-private partnership with ACE Fletcher, LLC.

According to the university, each component of the project will be managed through separate ground subleases with private developers.

USF will fund the academic research building and a portion of the district’s infrastructure.