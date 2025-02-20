USF pauses dorm replacement to focus on Claw golf course redevelopment project

Previous plans to replace the University of South Florida’s oldest dorms have been brought to a halt, as the university is now focusing on the now closed on-campus golf course.

USF introduced the Argos redevelopment project last February as part of the five-year housing rate increase presented at a Board of Trustees Finance Committee meeting . Construction was set to begin this year.

The plan was to demolish Kosove Apartments, Beta Hall, and Betty Castor Hall, which were all built on the Tampa campus in the 1960s. It would have replaced the approximate 900 beds in the three buildings with around 2,100 beds in nine buildings.

Freshmen are not required to live on campus, but it is encouraged.

Students have consistently raised concerns about the housing capacity as more than 2,000 students were denied campus housing in the fall 2023 semester. A much smaller standby list is still in effect on the Tampa campus this semester.

Instead, priority is shifting to the Fletcher Parcel project .

University of South Florida / Invitation to Negotiate, University of South Florida, Master Developer/Ground Lease for P3 Mixed-Use District The University of South Florida is looking to redevelop The Claw golf course north of the Tampa campus. The section to the east of the property is the USF Forest Preserve, which is off limits to the redevelopment.

The project will redevelop The Claw golf course, which permanently closed to the public in September 2023.

USF President Rhea Law talked about the project during a Monday news conference following her retirement announcement .

“It’s going to provide facilities, academic, commercial, and residential facilities right there. It’s going to be an important part of our campus and so that’s a big deal.”

RELATED: USF is closing The Claw golf course. Some worry what will happen to the land

The Claw borders the USF Forest Preserve, which raised environmental concerns from faculty and students when potential development of the area was discussed in 2021.

“It will not be developed,” Law said during her 2024 Fall Address . “We are committed to maintaining the preserve and to providing research opportunities for our students and our environmental experts, because that is a treasure for us and something that should be appreciated by all.”

The university is currently in phase two of the Fletcher Parcel Project.

According to an email from Althea Johnson, USF’s Director of Media Relations, the university received 14 proposals from potential partners last year. USF narrowed that list down to four.

“Once a partner is selected, more detailed plans can be developed, including the possibility of student housing,” Johnson said.

Admission applications at USF have increased by 35% over the last three years, which is also driving the number of students that want to live on campus.

Andy Johnson, USF’s housing operations and outreach director told WUSF last year that the university is working towards having 25% or more of its undergraduate students living on campus.

“We encourage students to apply early for the best possible opportunity to live on campus,” said Althea Johnson. “There are also options to live off campus.”

The Argos Project is not dead, as Althea Johnson said USF is still considering it for a future redevelopment opportunity.