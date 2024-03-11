USF is replacing old dorms to address the need for more on-campus housing

A University of South Florida Board of Trustees committee has approved a five-year project to redevelop the Argos complex, the oldest dorms on the USF Tampa campus.

The redevelopment will more than double its current residential capacity from 900 to 2,100 beds. It's expected to be completed in phases between the fall of 2027 and 2029.

The three existing dorms will be replaced by a five or six building complex. The estimated cost is $250 million.

During the presentation to BOT Finance Committee, anticipated shortfalls for on-campus housing in 2027 were discussed. Newly admitted USF undergraduates have faced troubles securing on-campus housing in the last few years, with hundreds currently on a standby list for a room.

University of South Florida Housing and Residential Education / Courtesy A proposed map for the new Argos redevelopment.

Andy Johnson, USF's housing operations and outreach director, said the Argos Center dorms — Kosove Apartments, Beta Hall, and Betty Castor Hall — are aging and thus financially unsustainable. All three dorms were built in the 1960s.

“Just based on their design, some of the renovations that they've had in the past are not financially and long term in our best interest to reinvest," Johnson said. "We want to make sure that we keep our costs as low as possible.”

Johnson said the proposal was similarly influenced by USF’s acceptance into the Association of American Universities (AAU), which is comprised of the country's leading research institutions.

Johnson said USF is working toward having a 25% or greater population of undergraduates living on-campus, which he says is common of AAU member institutions.

“We needed to make sure that we were providing facilities that are of the highest caliber for recruitment and retention that kind of meet the standards of other AAU and preeminent institutions,” Johnson said.

The current Argos dorms are the most affordable on campus. According to Johnson, keeping this redeveloped complex affordable aligns with the university’s strategic plan.

“We wanted to make sure that we're providing very attractable and affording affordable housing within our inventory, recognizing that our residents have come from a variety different financial backgrounds," Johnson said. "We always consider that this is not our money, right? This is student money. And being good stewards of that resource is always a No. 1 priority for us.”

Johnson said the next step is soliciting bids from designers and builders for construction, as well as gathering feedback from different student groups on campus.

He hopes a solidified design plan will be finalized in the next few months.