USF faculty and student leaders on what they want in a new president

Rhea Law's time as University of South Florida President will soon come to an end. She announced plans to retire on Monday.

Law has been president since August 2021, when she was named interim replacement for Steven Currall before taking on the role permanently in March 2022.

Law plans to still serve until a successor is chosen. In the meantime, the USF Board of Trustees plans to conduct a national search for her replacement.

Some university leaders are speaking up about what they'd like to see.

David Simmons is the President of the USF Faculty Senate.

"USF needs a leader who is rooted in a deep understanding of academic excellence and of the historical mission of the university," said Simmons.

One concern that many associated with USF, including Simmons, have is that the choice will follow a recent trend in Florida higher education.

More than half of the member schools of the State University System have named new presidents since 2021.

Many of them are former politicians who have limited experience in education, bucking a national trend, according to a 2023 study by the American Council on Education.

Less than half of college and university presidents nationwide come from outside academia, while one in 20 were government officials.

Even with the trend, Simmons remains optimistic.

"I can only say that all of us, from the faculty up to the folks that run the state, have an obligation to our students, to the taxpayers, and the future of the state of Florida to find a world-class leader who is chosen their merit," Simmons said.

USF Student Government President Surya Gottipati is also on the Board of Trustees, which will have the final say on Law's replacement.

"I hope the president who comes next is more into an educational sector, who knows more about education and leading the university," Gottipati said.

Law has a 40-year history with USF, culminating with being the first alumni to be named president.

Among the highlights of her three-year term was the beginning of construction on USF's on-campus sports stadium, as well as becoming a member of the Association of American Universities.

Gottipati said accomplishments like those helped USF create the kind of community that universities need to be successful. He hopes the future president continues that.

"We can have either alumni or a person who is very much close-knit to the USF community and who has passion towards serving USF students," Gottipati said.

And Simmons has similar wishes.

"(I want) someone who is chosen on their merit. That is the process and the outcome I hope and expect to see at USF," Simmons said.

