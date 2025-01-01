Lia Marsee

Who knew that a randomly selected morning elective in elementary school would lead to the very reason I’m in journalism?

I started out as an anchor for my school’s morning show in 5th grade, and I’ll never forget my first day on the job.

The adrenaline of knowing we were about to go live was a rush like no other. From there I was hooked. The feeling after hearing production say “lights, camera, action,” and the immediate turn of a camera onto me never got old.



I continued to take part in my school’s morning show all the way until I declared my major at USF — Mass Communications with a concentration in Broadcast News.

I knew I always wanted to be a news anchor, but little did I know that my love for journalism would extend outside the TV production room.

As a junior at USF, I’ve grown to not just enjoy TV journalism, but print and radio as well.

I’ve worked at WMNF and am currently a Staff Writer for the Opinion Section at The Oracle.

I’ll never forget the first time I saw my name as the byline for one of my articles. It felt as though I was back on camera.

At WUSF, I’m eager to continue improving my skills, and I hope I can keep making my 5th grade dreams come true.