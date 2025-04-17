Tampa-area tree giveaways may help regrow what was lost during the hurricanes

When Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit the greater Tampa Bay region last year, they took down a large number of trees.

But upcoming giveaways by Pinellas County, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, and Tampa might help to replenish these numbers.

People will be able to pick up one or two trees from a variety of species.

Pinellas County is holding its giveaway Saturday in Clearwater.

Carolyn Cheatham Rhodes, the county's urban forester, said it lost around 1,600 trees during the storms — 1,000 in their parks and another 600 on public streets.

"I think it just helps heal us," Rhodes said. "Otherwise, it's something we can do. It's some way that we can be a part of the recovery of our entire community."

Kayla Caselli, Tampa's interim sustainability and resilience officer, said this is important to help regrow the city's shade canopy after 5% of it was eradicated by the hurricanes.

"It’s kind of all hands on deck," Caselli said. "Every strategy, every lever we can pull is helpful to kind of regrowing what we lost."

One of the species being offered in Tampa is Southern Live Oak, which Caselli said is a great option to help with wind resistance.

She adds this giveaway will help bring biodiversity to the shade canopy while also helping with one of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's larger projects.

"Overall, this is helping the administration’s goal of planting 30,000 trees by 2030, so just one of the ways we’re trying to accomplish that," Caselli said.

City of Tampa / Courtesy Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has taken part in tree giveaways in the past. This year's giveaway is part of her administration's goal of planting 30,000 trees by 2030.

Below is a list of where and when each giveaway will be, and what the requirements are:

Pinellas County

Saturday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to noon at the County’s Urban Forestry and Landscape Services campus, 4550 126th Ave N., Clearwater.

Each household will be able to receive two trees. The tree species are offered on a first come, first serve basis, they include:



Bald cypress

Dahoon holly

American elm

S.FL. Slash pine

Longleaf pine

Red bay

Simpson stopper

Florida privet

Trees are typically three feet or taller and come in 3-gallon pots, measuring 10-inches in diameter.

City of Sarasota

Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bay Park, 1055 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota.

Each person is granted one tree only with proof of residency. The tree species are offered on a first come, first serve basis:



Jamaican caper

Simpson’s stopper

Walter’s viburnum

Bracken’s Magnolia

Spanish stopper

orange geiger

gumbo limbo

loblolly bay

chickasaw plum

bald cypress

longleaf pine

marlberry

clusia

mango

royal palm

live oak

silver buttonwood

green buttonwood

There will be city arborists there in order to share tips on choosing the right tree, where to plant it, and how to care for it.

Tampa

Saturday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Al Barnes Park, 2902 N 32nd St, Tampa.

You must be a resident of Tampa and register prior to this event to secure a pick-up time and tree before the event. The time for registration opened on April 15.

People must be able to safely transport a 3- to 8-foot-tall tree(s) in their vehicles, depending on the species. It's recommended arriving with a blanket laid out covering your car wherever you plan to put the tree. There will be staff present to help load the trees.

Each household is eligible to receive two trees, but they must register for two tickets. The tree species offered include:



Southern Live Oak

Longleaf Pine

Red Mulberry

Black Tupelo or Gum

Pond Cypress

Silver Buttonwood

St. Petersburg

Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Walter Fuller Park, 7891 26th Ave. N. in St Petersburg.

Admission and parking for the event are free. Attendees should bring their own garden carts and reusable bags to use for purchases at the festival. If needed, there will be garden carts available to rent.

The city is giving away 600 Pine Seedlings and 600 Red Pentas while supplies last.