Tampa makes progress in hurricane recovery with Parks and Recreation facilities reopening

Tampa is continuing to make progress on recovering from last year's hurricanes as recreation facilities continue to reopen.

Among them was the DeSoto Community Center, which was back in business March 3 with a new air conditioning unit after Hurricane Helene submerged the previous one in September. Officials said that because of the age of the building, the unit had to be retrofitted, adding to the recovery time.

According to the city, five more facilities are poised to open by the end of May. That includes the Kwane Doster Community Center in Port Tampa, which should open by the end of March.

The Forest Hills Community Center should open by the end of April. The Joe Abrahams Fitness and Wellness Center in Ballast Point should be ready by the end of May, as should the Marjorie Park Marina dock master's office and nearby Roy Jenkins Pool on Davis Islands.

In general, hurricanes Helene and Milton, which crossed the region two weeks apart, flooded buildings, submerged AC units, and downed light poles, trees, fences, signs, baseball and softball backstops and more.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said having two hurricanes so closely together created vast damage.

"Storm cleanup reconstruction touched nearly all of the city's parks and facilities, as Helene's flooding was followed by Milton's winds," Castor said.

According to a news release, the damage was the most extensive and expensive in the city's history.

City of Tampa As of March 18, 2025, multiple Tampa Parks and Recreation facilities have reopened after being damaged during hurricanes in 2024. Several more are slated to reopen in the coming months.

A city spokesperson said the estimated cost of damages to only Parks and Recreation department facilities is $8.4 million. An additional $2.5 million has been spent on trees and about $10 million on lost equipment, building contents and supplies.

The Parks and Recreation storm damage total is expected to end up at around $21 million to $22 million. This estimate does not include the repair or replacement of the Ballast Point Pier, which is still under evaluation.

Parks and Recreation director Tony Mulkey said the department is eager to have all of its facilities safely open to the public.

"We thank the community for its patience and thank Parks and Recreation and Facilities staffs for the diligent and detailed work that has brought us to this point," Mulkey said.