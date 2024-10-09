© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE BLOG: Updates on Hurricane Milton

Tropicana Field's fabric roof torn to pieces by Hurricane Milton's winds

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published October 9, 2024 at 11:39 PM EDT

Several social media accounts posted video showing the hurricane-force winds ripping top pieces the Teflon roof atop the St. Petersburg stadium.

The fabric roof covering Tropicana Field, the St. Petersburg home of baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays, was shredded Wednesday night by the winds of Hurricane Milton.

Milton lashed the Tampa Bay area with Category 3 winds of 120 mph before making landfall near Siesta Key, about 40 miles to the south.

The baseball stadium had been turned into as a base camp for thousands of emergency responders as the state braced for Hurricane Milton. The field surface was covered with rows of cots.

The city of St. Petersburg reported that there were no injuries reported and that first responders will conduct damage assessments when conditions allow.

The X account of Dave Moore, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' radio analyst, and several other accounts, posted video showing the hurricane-force winds ripping apart the Teflon-coated fiberglass roof.

"The view from our window as we ride out the storm," Moore wrote. "The roof of Tropicana Field is destroyed by the winds of #HurricaneMilton. Praying for Tampa Bay and all areas affected. Stay safe, everyone."
Tags
Weather weatherHurricane MiltonTampa Bay RaysTropicana Field
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now