Tropicana Field's fabric roof torn to pieces by Hurricane Milton's winds

The fabric roof covering Tropicana Field, the St. Petersburg home of baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays, was shredded Wednesday night by the winds of Hurricane Milton.

Milton lashed the Tampa Bay area with Category 3 winds of 120 mph before making landfall near Siesta Key, about 40 miles to the south.

The baseball stadium had been turned into as a base camp for thousands of emergency responders as the state braced for Hurricane Milton. The field surface was covered with rows of cots.

The city of St. Petersburg reported that there were no injuries reported and that first responders will conduct damage assessments when conditions allow.

The X account of Dave Moore, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' radio analyst, and several other accounts, posted video showing the hurricane-force winds ripping apart the Teflon-coated fiberglass roof.

"The view from our window as we ride out the storm," Moore wrote. "The roof of Tropicana Field is destroyed by the winds of #HurricaneMilton. Praying for Tampa Bay and all areas affected. Stay safe, everyone."