LIVE UPDATES
Live updates on Milton
STORM UPDATES: From the National Hurricane Center
POWER OUTAGES: Track outages by county and company
EVACUATIONS: County-by-county list of evacuation orders
EVACUATION ZONES: How to find out if you're in an evacuation zone
SHELTERS: County-by-county list of emergency shelters
EMERGENCY INFORMATION, SHELTERS AND EVACUATION ZONES:
Hillsborough | Pinellas | Polk | Sarasota | Manatee | Pasco | Hernando | Citrus
LATEST FROM THE STATE: Visit FloridaDisaster.org
ASSISTANCE: How to request help, and ways you can donate
Follow Florida Storms on X, and download the Florida Storms mobile app
Trop roof torn off, crane falls in hurricane-force St. Pete
The fabric roof covering Tropicana Field, the St. Petersburg home of baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays, was shredded Wednesday night by the winds of Hurricane Milton.
Milton lashed the Tampa Bay area with Category 3 winds of 120 mph before making landfall near Siesta Key, about 40 miles to the south.
The baseball stadium had been turned into as a base camp for thousands of emergency responders as the state braced for Hurricane Milton. The field surface was covered with rows of cots.
And blocks away in downtown St. Pete, a crane that was set up at a construction site for the 400 Central high-rise condo complex fell as a result of the high winds.
11 p.m. update: Milton weakened to cat 2
On the forecast track, the center of Milton will continue to move across the central part of the Florida peninsula overnight, and emerge off the east coast of Florida on Thursday.
The Storm Surge Warning has been discontinued north of Anclote River.
Location: 75 miles southwest of Orlando
Wind speed: 105 mph
Direction: east-northeast at 16 mph
About St. Petersburg's sewage plants being taken offline
The city of St. Petersburg turned off two of its three sewage treatment plants Wednesday.
In this interview with WUSF reporter Steve Newborn, city spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez discusses how this will affect two-thirds of the city's residents.
Why were the plants taken offline?
The city made the very difficult decision to take two sewage plants offline, the Northeast one and the Southwest one, and this was because the conditions, the wind conditions, had gotten so bad that we were up against a deadline to try to rescue the plant workers safely, get them safely out of the plant, and also to prevent any damage to the plant. So there's two things. During Helene, we had the issue of the surge, so the water was an issue. This time, it really was more about the wind. So the hope is that by taking them offline. Now, of course, we're saving our employees, that's first. But secondly, we're saving the equipment. So therefore we would be able to get it back online quickly. Last time during Helene, we were able to get it back online in less than 24 hours. And if something had been damaged, it would it could take days or weeks to get it fixed. So out of an abundance of caution and really out of necessity for the employees, we had to make this decision."
And what does it mean for residents who are in this part of the city? It's most of the city, right? Do we know how many people this affects?
It's two-thirds of the city. It's the whole northeast section of the city and then the whole south end of the city. The part that's not affected is the Northwest plant the west side of the city. So what this means is that we are asking people to restrict their usage of water and water draining. So potable water, drinking water, is fine. The water coming out of your faucet is not affected. It's clean, it's safe to drink, but we don't want it to go down the drain, so we're asking to limit how often you flush your toilet, limit your showers and don't wash dishes or don't wash clothes right now, things that are just not necessary.
And do we have any idea how long the service will be impacted for?
Well, the process is that once the storm passes and it's safe to go back to the plan, we'll send the employees back in there and take a look, and if nothing's damaged and there's nothing that needs repair, then we can go through the process. And it's not something like just flipping a switch. I mean, this is a process. It takes several hours to get it back online again, but we're hoping that we could do it as quickly as we did during Helene, where we were able to have it back on within 24 hours.
Yolanda, anything else you'd like to mention about this?
Just that unfortunately, it is possible that when our tanks fill and the plant fills up, that we could have a spill. And that's unfortunate, and that's something we avoid at all costs. But at this point, I think people would prefer us to take action now both save our employees as well as save any major damage to the plant so they can get back to normal as quickly as possible after the storm.
Click here to see if your address is affected.
Webcam: Live view from the University of Tampa
This webcam along the Hillsborough River at Plant Park on the University of Tampa campus shows the destructive winds produced by Hurricane Milton around 10 p.m.
Rescue crews ready to go 'house to house'
More than 1,400 urban search-and-rescue crew members — and more than 100 swift-water boats — were staged throughout the state in advance of Hurricane Milton’s landfall Wednesday night.
State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says crews from more than a dozen states as well as the U.S. Coast Guard, were “waiting it out” to begin search-and-rescue operations as soon as possible.
“We’ve got every corner of this state covered,” Patronis said.
The teams include trauma surgeons, structural engineers and dogs used in search-and-rescue missions, Patronis said.
“So they will cover a lot of ground. … They will literally go from house to house in those areas that are most heavily affected,” Patronis said.
More than a million Florida customers without power
As of 9:30 p.m., about an hour after Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siest Key, 1,160,958 customers in Florida are without power.
Greater Tampa Bay region county-by-county outages
Hillsborough: 166,391
Pinellas: 232,259
Sarasota: 160,435
Manatee: 160,940
Pasco: 71,843
Hernando: 32,731
Polk: 21,985
Citrus: 16,821
Track power outages here.
An update from WUSF's Gabriella Paul at the Pasco County Emergency Operations Center
WUSF's Gabriella Paul spoke with Matthew Peddie from the Pasco Emergency Operations Center shortly before Milton made landfall at Siesta Key.
Here are the highlights:
- Pasco County emergency operations were completely suspended about 7 p.m. because of unsafe wind conditons
- At least three to six feet of storm surge is still expected
- Several rivers are expected to make major flood stage
- There's a "false sense of security" when the storm has passed but river flooding can sneak up quickly
- If you didn't evacuate in a mandatory evacuation zone, write your social security number in Sharpie on your arm in case somebody needs to identify you and you're not conscious
- If you have cell service, let your loved ones know where you are, your last location, and how long you expect to be there. That will also help reduce the number of calls coming into emergency responder offices so that they can respond to the calls that are the most dire
NHC: Milton makes landfall near Siesta Key
Around 8:30 p.m., the National Hurricane Center reported Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.
830pm EDT Oct 9th: Doppler radar data indicates that the eye of #Hurricane #Milton has made landfall near Siesta Key in Sarasota County on the west coast of Florida.— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 10, 2024
Max sustained winds at landfall are estimated at 120 mph.
Landfall TCU: https://t.co/YUc7mT6LuJ pic.twitter.com/fEODy4AvHJ
These hospitals say they're ready to treat patients throughout Hurricane Milton
Some hospitals and nursing facilities along Florida's Gulf Coast had to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton, affecting thousands of patients. But most hospitals in the Tampa Bay region remain open, and officials say they're prepared to care for patients throughout the storm.
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is caring for more than 4,000 people at its Sarasota and Venice locations, including 2,500 staff members who will spend the duration of the storm on-site.
Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital has a central energy plant with elevated generators in case of flooding. The generators can power the hospital for more than eight days if needed, said Melissa Macogay, vice president and chief nursing officer at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.
The hospital is caring for close to 200 children, so staying operational is critical, she said.
BayCare hospitals in the region are also treating patients from facilities that had to evacuate — including one of its own: Morton Plant North Bay in New Port Richey.
Read more here.
8 p.m. update: Center of Milton will make landfall just south of the Tampa Bay region within the next hour or two
On the forecast track, the center of Milton will make landfall just south of the Tampa Bay region within the next hour or two, and then move across the central part of the Florida peninsula overnight, and emerge off the east coast of Florida on Thursday.
Location: 20 miles west-southwest of Sarasota
Wind speed: 120 mph
Direction: northeast at 15 mph
Flash flood warning issued for much of Tampa Bay area
A flash flood warning has been extended until 2:30 Thursday morning for the following counties: Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Citrus, Hernando and Sumter.
At 7:43 p.m., radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Tampa Bay region due to Hurricane Milton, according to the National Weather Service.
As of 7:30 p.m., between 4 and 10 inches of rain have fallen, so far, and flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
The weather service warns of flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
Locations that will experience flash flooding include Tampa, Spring Hill, Clearwater, Lakeland, Largo, Bradenton, Pinellas Park, Plant City, Winter Haven, Temple Terrace, Haines City, Bartow, Seminole, New Port Richey, Lake Wales, Auburndale, Zephyrhills, Palmetto, Brooksville and Inverness.
“Be especially cautious at night, when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding,” the weather service said. “Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.”
How to cope when riding out a hurricane and after
Waiting for a hurricane to pass through can be an anxious time. Crystal Turman is the founder and director of Wellspring Counseling Services in Satellite Beach. She’s a former rocket scientist and now helps people navigate trauma and other challenges through neurofeedback, EMDR, and traditional counseling, among other therapies.
Turman said the best way to cope while a storm is approaching and through it is to unplug and make sure you have all of the important paperwork and belongings you need with you, no matter where you are.
Click here to read more.
Hurricane can turn debris into projectiles: Inside Florida's urgent rush to remove trash from Helene
When Albina Guri evacuated from St. Petersburg with her husband ahead of Hurricane Milton, her neighborhood back home was filled with discarded, curbside debris including furniture, carpets and artwork that had been pulled from homes damaged in last month’s Hurricane Helene.
Guri, a pulmonary physician, headed with her husband to Jacksonville as the latest hurricane lumbered toward the state’s Gulf Coast. She had remained in Pinellas County for the last storm, losing two cars to flooding from its storm surge. She wasn’t taking any chances with this one.
“I think that Milton is a whole different beast, and I hope that people are taking it seriously and getting out,” Guri said in a phone interview.
Her evacuation to Jacksonville – a drive that normally would take less than four hours – took eight hours due to heavy traffic during one of Florida’s largest evacuations in a generation.
Hurricane Milton is expected to come ashore with winds of up to 125 miles per hour and a huge storm surge, enough to pick up even heavy pieces of furniture and send them flying into buildings or vehicles or wash the debris down roads and possibly interfere with drainage.
Click here to read more.
Language, lack of money and fear are matters of life and death with Milton approaching Florida
Hurricane Milton is expected to unleash its greatest force over hundreds of thousands of immigrants who don’t speak English, most of them Latin Americans harvesting oranges and tomatoes in the fields along Florida’s I-4 corridor, washing dishes in restaurants, cleaning hotel rooms and working construction.
For the Spanish speakers and a smaller number of African refugees , new lives in the U.S. were already a daily struggle because of the language barrier and lack of resources.
Milton has turned those obstacles into matters of life and death.
Click here to read more.
Pinellas: Shelter in place now for Hurricane Milton
With conditions rapidly deteriorating as Hurricane Milton approaches and wind gusts at over 50 mph, residents are advised to settle into their safe place and stay put.
Milton is expected to make landfall tonight between Tampa Bay and Manatee County as a Category 3 hurricane. The exact track and location of landfall will make a major difference in how wind and storm surge impact Pinellas County, but the National Hurricane Center warns that the risk of deadly storm surge and hurricane force winds remains high.
Regardless of where the storm hits land, severe winds and heavy rainfall are expected to cause widespread power outages, flooding and other dangers overnight and into Thursday.
If you did not evacuate and water begins to enter your home, shut off your electricity and gas and climb to the highest point possible, but make sure you have an escape route like a window.
As hurricane conditions worsen, emergency responders may not be able to get to you until the storm subsides. Emergency response agencies are now pulling crews off the roads due to worsening storm conditions.
If your home is damaged by the wind but not flooding, go to an interior room with no windows.
Other advice during and after the storm:
- While you still have power, charge all your devices.
- Sign up for emergency text alerts at pinellas.gov/alerts; these text alerts may be able to get through to your phone even if cell networks are damaged.
- An emergency radio or car radio may also pick up important emergency information if cell service is down.
- Be cautious after the storm. Never drive through flooded streets. A car can be washed away or disabled by only a foot of water on the road.
- Avoid walking through floodwater because it may contain bacteria, wildlife, sharp objects and live power lines.
- Use your generator outdoors or in a well-ventilated space; never operate a generator indoors.
Pasco County Fire Rescue suspends service
Pasco County Fire Rescue suspended emergency service west of the Suncoast Parkway, saying it isn't safe for high-profile rescue vehicles to be on the road.
If you're in danger, the county said to call 911 and provide details of your situation. Emergency crews will respond as soon as it's safe to do so.
Emergency officials ask everyone to stay sheltered where you are.
An update from WUSF's Jessica Meszaros who has been covering Hillsborough County
WUSF's Jessica Meszaros spoke with Cathy Carter about the state of Hillsborough County after Hurricane Helene, and now as Hurricane Milton gets close to landfall on Florida's west coast.
Here are the highlights:
- Although the storm is jogging back and forth and it's looking like it might hit further south than the Tampa area, Hillsborough officials are bracing for a direct hit regardless.
- The same areas that got storm surge flooding from Hurricane Helene just a couple weeks ago, Town and Country, Ruskin and Apollo Beach, are most at risk for storm surging flooding with Milton.
- Jessica spoke to the mostly Hispanic residents of Town and Country about how they'd lived there a long time and had never seen storm surge flooding like what Helene brought.
- Unlike during Helene, Milton is bringing high winds and emergency first responders are no longer taking calls until it's safe to go out.
- The county this week purchased new all-terrain vehicles that can go into some flooded roads.
Extreme wind warnings for Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties
The National Weather Service has issued an extreme wind warning for Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties until 9:30 p.m.
Residents should take cover now in an interior room away from windows.
A tornado watch also remains in effect until 9 p.m. for west central Florida.
An extreme wind warning is in effect for Tampa FL, Saint Petersburg FL, Clearwater FL until 9:30 PM EDT for extremely dangerous hurricane winds. Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter NOW! pic.twitter.com/ddbaAC1rhl— NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) October 9, 2024
Pinellas and Manatee County first responders are now off the roads
Manatee County
Due to hazardous conditions. Emergency services are suspended in Manatee County. 911 emergency calls will be logged and queued based on priority and will be responded to as soon as safe to do so.
Please shelter in place.
Info: mymanatee.org/storm
Pinellas County
Shelter in place NOW. Wind gusts at over 50 MPH. First responders now off the roads. Settle into a safe place and stay put until emergency officials advise the threat has passed and it is safe to go outside.
Couple hunkers down in their historic Channel District home with their 8 cats
The two-story brick warehouse that Luisa Meshekoff calls home in downtown Tampa’s Channel District has stood for nearly 100 years. She’s banking on it standing tonight and many more nights to come, as she, her partner David Head and their eight cats hunkered down at the home near Port Tampa Bay.
“I have never seen it flood down here. And for a hundred years, we can find no information, … but that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t happen,” Meshekoff said.
“We wanted to protect the building because it’s a historic living entity,” Head added. “And we wanted to protect our kitties.”
The couple’s home is in a mandatory evacuation zone. They considered leaving, but felt that carting their eight cats to a shelter wasn’t an option — and they worried that getting stuck on the roads could be more dangerous than just staying put.
“We could’ve gone to Lakeland, but that could’ve been worse, right?” Meshekoff said.
For now, they plan to try to rest while they can.
“I think if you have water and batteries, everything’s OK,” Meshekoff said. “I could be singing a different tune by 2 in the morning.”
An update from WUSF's Kerry Sheridan at the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center
WUSF's Kerry Sheridan spoke with Cathy Carter about the state of Sarasota County as Hurricane Milton gets close to landfall on Florida's west coast.
Here are the highlights:
- St. Petersburg officials have paused all first responder operations for the safety of police, fire, and medical teams.
- The northeast and southwest sewer treatment plants in St. Petersburg have been shut off to protect employees and facilities from potential storm surge.
- On Longboat Key, 98% of the island is evacuated.
- All eight of the Florida urban search and rescue teams are ready and in place.
Some St. Pete residents are being asked to limit water usage
The City of St. Petersburg is turning off power at the Northeast and Southwest Sewer Treatment Plants to protect employees and the treatment plants from potential storm surge from Hurricane Milton.
Starting at 7 p.m., impacted residents/businesses are encouraged to limit water usage. Please avoid taking showers, doing laundry, or washing dishes as much as possible. Please flush toilets only as necessary as the toilet may not drain.
See if you're impacted here.
Details here.
1/— St. Petersburg, FL (@StPeteFL) October 9, 2024
The City of St. Petersburg made the difficult decision to turn off power at the Northeast and Southwest Sewer Treatment Plants to protect employees and the treatment plants from potential storm surge from Hurricane Milton. pic.twitter.com/TAzlhTTtIr
How hospitals can remain functional during a hurricane
Some hospitals and nursing facilities along the coast had to evacuate ahead of Milton. Thousands of patients were impacted.
But most hospitals in the region say they're open and prepared to care for patients throughout the storm.
Melissa Macogay is chief nursing officer at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. She says the hospital has an energy plant with elevated generators in case of flooding. They can power the hospital for more than eight days if needed.
Macogay says it’s a critical resource to have when they’re currently caring for close to 200 children.
"Having that plant situated on our campus and having the ability to know that that’s not one of our worries right now is really kind of comforting," Macopgay said.
Macogay says All Children's is caring for some infants in its neonatal intensive care unit that transferred from Manatee Memorial Hospital.
BayCare hospitals are also treating patients from facilities that had to evacuate – including one of its own, Morton Plant North Bay in New Port Richey.
"And then we will be a partner to other hospitals in the area, south of us, that might be interrupted we’re currently accepting those transfers as well," hospital chief of staff Keri Eisenbeis said.
BayCare is also letting the state use two of its vacant properties for Milton response. One is serving as an emergency shelter and the other to house displaced health care patients.
Flash Flood Warning including Sarasota, Bradenton and Bayshore Gardens until 7:45 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Sarasota FL, Bradenton FL and Bayshore Gardens FL until 7:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/SNpWuhfyBb— NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) October 9, 2024
St. Pete suspends first responder operations
As Milton approaches and conditions worsen, all first responder operations are being paused.
For the safety of the city's police, fire, and medical teams, they will not be able to respond to emergency calls until it is safe to operate.
As #Milton approaches and conditions worsen, all first responder operations will be paused. For the safety of our police, fire, and medical teams, they will not be able to respond to emergency calls until it is safe to operate. pic.twitter.com/QlCHVpsQWf— St. Petersburg, FL (@StPeteFL) October 9, 2024
Tampa's 'Tiger Dam' will help protect the wastewater system
Tampa's Krause Pumping Station is now protected from tidal surge by a Tiger Dam.
This ensures that wastewater will continue to flow throughout the city's system during Hurricane Milton.
National Guard soldiers worked throughout the night to help the city's team to install it.
HURRICANE PREP AT WORK🌊: Our Krause Pumping Station is now protected from tidal surge by a Tiger Dam. This ensures that wastewater will continue to flow throughout our system during #Milton. @NationalGuard soldiers worked throughout the night to help our team to install it. pic.twitter.com/fvH5ckGWgb— City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) October 9, 2024
Follow these tips if you're sheltering in place during Milton
Follow these tips if you plan to shelter in place during Hurricane Milton:
STAY INSIDE - Gather your family & supplies
STAY SAFE - Stay away from windows & exterior doors
STAY PUT - Don’t leave until told to do so
Visit http://FloridaDisaster.org/Updates for more info.
🌀 Follow these tips if you plan to shelter in place during Hurricane #Milton:— FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) October 9, 2024
STAY INSIDE - Gather your family & supplies
STAY SAFE - Stay away from windows & exterior doors
STAY PUT - Don’t leave until told to do so
Visit https://t.co/nfDMe4HFPM for more info. pic.twitter.com/luPnBqn7d4
5 p.m. update: Milton a cat 3, very close to Florida's west coast
On the forecast track, the center of Milton will make landfall near or just south of the Tampa Bay region this evening, move across the central part of the Florida peninsula overnight, and emerge off the east coast of Florida on Thursday.
Location: 60 miles west-southwest of Sarasota
Wind speed: 120 mph
Direction: northeast at 17 mph
How Duke Energy expects to address the expected 1 million Milton power outages
Duke Energy has mobilized 16,000 people, including crews from as far as Canada, to help restore power once Hurricane Milton passes.
They are staging materials and crews in Central Florida. The first priorities for restoring power will target critical facilities like hospitals and 911 centers. Customers are warned they may experience extended outages, potentially several days.
Duke is prepared to handle over a million outages, said spokeswoman Ana Gibbs. But severe damage, like that seen in Hurricane Helene, may require several days to repair.
Click here to read the full story.
Here's how to track power outages in Florida counties due to Milton
Hurricane Milton will make landfall Wednesday night as a major hurricane.
As of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Oct. 9, 86,443 Floridians are without power.
Greater Tampa Bay region county-by-county outages
Hillsborough - 11,717
Pinellas - 190,044
Pasco - 7,662
Sarasota - 2,972
Polk - 454
Hernando - 603
Manatee - 8,296
Click here to read the full story.
Here are some safety tips around electricity
- Never operate portable generators indoors or in enclosed spaces. They should be in a dry area away from the rain.
- Also, avoid any kind of flood water because it might have energized lines in it. If you do see a downed power line, call 911. Always assume the downed lines are energized, so DO NOT touch them. And don't touch anything they might be touching because that item could conduct electricity, as well.
- If you experience electrical damage or flooding, keep your breaker turned off until a licensed electrician can inspect your electrical system.
- Unplug any appliances that you aren't using while power is coming back on.
- Do not approach crews in the field as they restore power.
Manatee County calls for shelter in place
As wind speeds pick up, Manatee County has issued a call to shelter in place.
Fire and EMS are suspended on Anna Maria Island due to hazardous conditions.
Major river flooding is now the biggest threat in Pasco County.
Pasco County is expected to see 3 to 5 feet of storm surge, according to the 1 p.m. National Weather Service forecast.
That’s less than the previously forecast 5 to 10 feet. Officials expect four rivers to hit major flood stage as early as midnight on Wednesday and through Friday.
“Major stage” flooding will obstruct buildings, close roads and trigger additional evacuations.
Pasco County officials are watching the Anclote, Cypress Creek, Withlacoochee and Hillsborough River near Zephyrhills.
Anclote near Elfers: https://water.noaa.gov/gauges/elff1
Cypress Creek: https://water.noaa.gov/gauges/02303420
Withlacoochee River: https://water.noaa.gov/gauges/TRBF1
Hillsborough River near Zephyrhills: https://water.noaa.gov/gauges/zphf1
Cypress Creek and Hillsborough River are projected to reach record flood level.
Pinellas residents asked to limit water use
Hurricane Milton is expected to cause widespread power outages and could damage water systems in the region. Parts of Pinellas County are still dealing with water issues after their systems got hit hard during Hurricane Helene.
More than 100 utility workers were in the county in the days after that storm making repairs. But Nory Hancock with Pinellas County Utilities says there was still a lot of work to do before Milton came along.
She says the county has already notified customers to limit water use.
"You can help by reducing non-essential water use like running dishwasher, washing machines, sprinklers and reducing toilet flushing," Hancock said. "We need your help to reduce pressure to our already strained water and wastewater systems."
The county already restricted drinking water service on the barrier islands, which are shut down right now. Those restrictions also affect fire hydrants in those communities.
Power outages will cause other water and wastewater treatment plants to operate under limited conditions as well. So customers could experience low water pressure or restricted sewage service in the coming days.
Duke mobilizing to prepare for power outages
Duke Energy has brought in about 16,000 workers, including power line technicians, people to assess the damage, and others to clear vegetation.
Spokeswoman Anna Gibbs says they are being positioned around the state, including several places not too far from where Milton is expected to make landfall.
"Some of them are in Central Florida, places like The Villages and Davenport," Gibbs said. "And the reason that they're there is obviously the path of this storm is coming straight across west central Florida and we just want to make sure that the materials, the crews that the trucks, that they're all safe and they'll be ready to respond as soon as the weather is safe to do."
Gibbs says Duke Energy is prepared to respond to more than a million outages in its service territory, which includes Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties.
Hillsborough stops offering transportation to shelters because of wind
With the onset of winds arriving in Hillsborough County, it is no longer safe for the county's transportation partners to transport residents to shelters.
🚌🌀 With the onset of winds arriving in Hillsborough County, it is no longer safe for the County's transportation partners to transport residents to shelters. pic.twitter.com/TUYp3t0fcJ— Hillsborough County (@HillsboroughFL) October 9, 2024
Significant tornado risk in the Greater Tampa Bay region
There's significant tornado rosk for the Greater Tampa Bay region this afternoon into the evening.
If you are in a tornado warning, get to the lowest floor of your home with as many walls between you and the outside as possible.
SIGNIFICANT TORNADO RISK continue this afternoon into the evening. If you are in a tornado warning, get to the lowest floor of your home with as many walls between you and the outside as possible! #FLwx pic.twitter.com/nOMM66aJZJ— Florida Storms (@FloridaStorms) October 9, 2024
Flash Flood Warning for St. Petersburg, Clearwater FL and Largo until 5:30 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Saint Petersburg FL, Clearwater FL and Largo FL until 5:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/h2J8HmfMJa— NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) October 9, 2024
Manatee Utilities adjusting Lake Manatee water discharge
Preparing for significant rainfall, Manatee Utilities has proactively adjusted Lake Manatee water discharge to manage water levels more efficiently and protect both the watershed and surrounding areas from rapid changes in water flow.
Residents near the dam have been notified.
Preparing for significant rainfall, Manatee Utilities has proactively adjusted Lake Manatee water discharge to manage water levels more efficiently and protect both the watershed and surrounding areas from rapid changes in water flow. Residents near the dam have been notified. pic.twitter.com/oyIgq7Mqpf— Manatee County Government (@ManateeGov) October 9, 2024
2 p.m. update: Milton still a cat 4, but barely
Milton continues to grow in size as it moves closer to the west coast of Florida.
Location: 150 miles southwest of Tampa
Wind speed: 130 mph
Direction: north-northeast at 16 mph
Hillsborough breaking out 'SHERPs' for hurricane rescues
This week, Hillsborough County purchased four all-terrain vehicles that are amphibious ... which means they can drive through water.
They're called SHERPs.
#teamHCSO is prepared for Hurricane Milton, with all assets—including the SHERP—ready to ensure your safety. We’re all in this together, Hillsborough County. pic.twitter.com/tc2y7setEK— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) October 7, 2024
"Consider them humanitarian monster trucks that can reach people in the most difficult situations and locations," said Jason Dougherty, Hillsborough County fire chief. "Our sheriff's office proved how valuable these vehicles were during Hurricane hurricane Helene."
Dougherty says these vehicles will enhance their water rescue operations and overall responses.
The county also has 12 tactical search and rescue teams, eight rapid needs assessment teams, and double the staff.
Wherever you're seeking shelter, remain there until you're given the all clear.
Sarasota rain could flood rivers, impact residents miles away
Sarasota County officials warn storm surge that pushes into rivers and creeks could impact people in neighborhoods as far as 10 miles or more from the coast.
Siesta Key could get nine or more feet of water, and so could patches along the Philippi Creek, which stretches miles inland in Sarasota County.
The southern part of Sarasota County is expected to see the worst of the inland flooding.
Sandra Tapfumaneyi is Sarasota's emergency management chief.
"Nokomis is extremely low in this area that storm surge is going to push, it may even cross 75 on some areas, depending on how low lying 75 is in those areas," she said. "It's a possibility.
"The southern part of Nokomis, into Venice, a lot of area. This is really where we start to see inland flooding. Is down the southern part of the county."
Hurricane Milton could bring up to 18 inches of rain, combined with storm surge of 10 to 15 feet,
If 911 fails to connect, you can use satellite texting for emergencies
As Hurricane Milton advances, emergency preparedness is crucial. If you're in danger or trapped, your first step should always be to call 911.
Even if your cell network is down, the call might still connect. If calling fails, you can also text 911 in all Florida counties except Hendry, Holmes and Miami-Dade. If texting doesn’t work, there may still be other options available.
In the event that calls fail to connect, satellite emergency text services will be available for Google Pixel 9 and iPhone models 14 and up.
Texting emergency services via satellite with iPhone
Most local emergency numbers require iOS 16.4 or later to connect to emergency services via satellite.
- Tap “Emergency Text via Satellite.”
- Tap “Report emergency.”
- Answer the emergency questions (again, using taps) to best describe your situation.
- Choose if you want to notify your emergency contacts and share the location and the nature of your emergency.
- To connect to a satellite, follow the onscreen instructions.
- After you’re connected, continue following the onscreen instructions to stay connected while you send your message to emergency services.
Get emergency help via satellite with Android Google Pixel
This feature is only available on Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold phones. Google Messages must also be the default messaging app to use this service.
- Dial 911 immediately. If you don’t have a mobile or Wi-Fi network, you’ll find an option to use Satellite SOS in the dialer.
- Tap “Satellite SOS.”
- To describe your emergency, fill out the emergency questionnaire.
- To connect to the satellite, follow the onscreen prompts to correctly position your phone. (Note that connection and response times vary based on location, site conditions and other factors.)
- Once you’re connected, the emergency service provider should reply via text within a few minutes. To receive replies, stay outside with a clear view of the sky. When you want to end the satellite text conversation, press the “End” button and follow the prompts.
Florida evacuates prisons ahead of Hurricane Milton
The Florida Department of Corrections said Wednesday on its website it has evacuated 5,950 incarcerated people and more evacuations are underway.
It has also canceled visitation across the state through Sunday. For visitation updates and announcements, text FDCVISIT to 888-777.
FDC said it has relocated incarcerated people from the following Tampa Bay area prisons:
- Bradenton Bridge
- DeSoto Work Camp
- Hernando Correctional Institution
- Largo Road Prison
- Polk Work Camp
- St. Petersburg Community Release Center
- Suncoast Community Release Center
- The Transition House of Bartow
- The Transition House of Tarpon Springs
- Zephyrhills Correctional Institution
FDC said on its website if you are on community supervision and have questions about reporting, need specific instructions regarding supervision, or if your probation office is closed, call 844-217-6738.
For a full list of evacuated facilities, click here.
Waffle House locations closing. Take this forecast seriously
About 35 Waffle House locations along Florida’s west coast are closed as Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.
The breakfast chain is known for being open 24/7, even on holidays, and Florida residents regularly gauge how devastating a storm will be by whether the local Waffle House remains open or alters operating hours.
Most of the closures are in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Fort Myers – though select locations near Naples and Lehigh Acres remain open, according to a map and “Waffle House index” that the restaurant chain published on social media Tuesday.
Some Tampa Bay counties are not planning to evacuate jails ahead of Milton
Manatee and Pinellas counties are not planning to evacuate jails ahead of Hurricane Milton.
A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told WUFT the jail, which is in evacuation Zone B, was a “secure building” where incarcerated people and employees would be safe. Zone B is currently under a mandatory evacuation order.
A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson also told WUFT Orient Road Jail is transporting incarcerated people to Falkenburg Road Jail. Orient Road Jail is in mandatory evacuation Zone A, while Falkenburg Road Jail is in Zone E.
Other state prisons in Hernando, Pasco, Manatee and Sarasota counties have not evacuated, according to WUFT.
A Manatee County Jail deputy told Newsweek Tuesday the two-story facility has supplies and sandbags, and incarcerated people could be moved to the top floor of the building if there's flooding. The jail is in evacuation Zone A.
‘Don’t be that person’: Hillsborough officials warn of ‘storm tourism’
Hillsborough County officials urged citizens to stay in their shelters Wednesday amid a narrowing window to evacuate.
Conditions were expected deteriorate and the time to get somewhere safe is now, Hillsborough County Emergency Management director Tim Dudley said at a news conference.
Local shelters are open but filling up quickly. Shelters in Shields Middle School and Erwin Technical College are at capacity, but Steinbrenner High School, Pizzo K-8 School and Middleton High School shelters have space.
Three new shelters will also open at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Collins PK-8 School, Mulrennan Middle School and Lockhart Elementary Magnet School.
Florida Department of Emergency Management buses will also continue evacuating people Wednesday until noon, Dudley said.
A county official warned residents against going outside immediately after the storm for sight-seeing. Hillsborough County Commission Chair Ken Hagan said to not venture outside even during periods of calm.
“Don’t be disaster tourists,” Hagan said. “The last thing we need to be doing is responding to a call that could have been avoidable”
Sheriff Chad Chronister,also emphasized the importance of making smart choices ahead of landfall.
“I can't imagine how you would feel when you ask for help and it's too dangerous and help is not coming,” he said. “Don't be that person.”
Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Jason Dougherty said the agency acquired four new amphibian utility task vehicles called Sherps to aid in search and rescue after the storm.
Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, said he and his wife drove through evacuation zones A and B on Tuesday to warn residents in mobile homes and recreational vehicles about the life-threatening storm surge and winds.
He said every protocol and plan is in place with the state National Guard activating and mobilizing 200 people. Florida’s wildlife agency was deploying high-water vehicles and the state Department of Health was providing 15 special needs shelters in Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk counties.
“You’re prepared, think slow, don’t be scared and make good decisions,” Collins said.
Pet shelters are housing a variety of four-legged evacuees
Most are dogs and cats. But people are also bringing in lizards, rabbits, birds, a guinea pig, a ferret, turtles and sugar gliders - which are similar to flying squirrels.
Family pets must be caged. You must also bring food, water and any medicine for your critter.
Emergency officials remind residents that only family pets - not farm animals - are allowed in shelters. That's a rule that's been enforced since a miniature horse was brought to a county shelter during Hurricane Irma.
There's still time to get to a shelter in Pasco County, but weather conditions will start to deteriorate around 4 this afternoon.
Tampa Bay area bridges closed
Here are bridges that are closed as of midday Wednesday:
- Sunshine Skyway (I-275)
- Howard Frankland Bridge (I-275)
- Westbound Gandy Bridge (U.S. 92)
- Westbound Courtney Campbell Causeway (State Road 60)
Images capture tornado crossing Alligator Alley
The National Weather Service in Miami posted a photo on X of a funnel crossing Alligator Alley on Wednesday morning with the words: “TORNADO crossing I-75 as we speak! Seek shelter NOW!”
The tornado touched down in a lightly populated Everglades area near the Miccosukee Service Plaza.
Forecasters had warned that tornadoes were likely as Milton approached.
TORNADO crossing I-75 as we speak! Seek shelter NOW! pic.twitter.com/VYhef71ulX— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 9, 2024
The weather service also reposted this video showing the tornado.
TORNADO IN PROGRESS SOUTH OF THE MICCOSUKEE SERVICE PLAZA ON I-75@NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/NAF0x0nWGq— Battery Traveller (@IMCFTraveller) October 9, 2024
11 a.m. update: Milton holding steady
Milton continues to maintain Category 4 strength as it moves closer to Florida's west coast.
Location: 250 miles southwest of Tampa
Wind speed: 155 mph
Direction: northeast at 40 mph
Pinellas opens 3 additional shelters
Pinellas County has opened three additional general population emergency shelters:
- Palm Harbor Middle School, 1800 Tampa Road, Palm Harbor
- New Heights Elementary School, 3901 37th St. N., St. Petersburg
- Fairmount Park Elementary School, 575 41st St. S., St. Petersburg
General population shelters do not accept pets.
> Click here for a list of all Pinellas shelters as well as those in other counties in the Tampa Bay area.
Starlink OK'd for T-Mobile phones ahead of Milton
In addition to the thousands (>10k) of Starlink kits we are delivering in response to Hurricane Helene, the @Starlink team and @TMobile activated our Direct to Cell satellites to provide emergency alerts for all phones and carriers of those in affected areas.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 8, 2024
The @FCC has also…
Hillsborough opens 3 more shelters
Hillsborough County is opening three more shelters. They are set to open at 10:30 a.m. today. Note that these are not pet-friendly:
- Mulrennan Middle School , 4215 Durant Road, Valrico.
- Lockhart Elementary Magnet School, 3719 N. 17th St., Tampa.
- Collins PK-8 School, 12424 Summerfield Blvd., Riverview.
These are for residents in zones A and B, mobile and manufactured homes, homes vulnerable to storm surge and flooding, and those that may be more susceptible to wind damage.
This brings the total to 11 general public shelters and three special-needs shelters.
> Click here for county-by-county shelter information.
Storms likely a major issue when Florida lawmakers meet
Outgoing Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said Tuesday that storm-related issues likely “will dominate” the next legislative session.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie held a conference call with state lawmakers Tuesday to advise them about Hurricane Milton.
DeSantis gave lawmakers “an overview of where we’re at, what we’ve done to prepare for it,” Passidomo said.
“We talked a little bit about having to deal with the aftermath of (Hurricane) Helene … being somewhat in the same area” and having to grapple with issues such as debris removal, she said.
She said damage from Helene and Milton likely will be the focus of the next legislative session, which is scheduled to begin in March.
“Frankly, although he (DeSantis) didn’t talk about this now, once we’re through this cycle, we’re going to have to start looking at … a whole new — this is my feeling — a whole new philosophy of reconstruction and resilience and resiliency in our state,” Passidomo, a real estate attorney, said.
8 a.m. update: Milton is gaining speed
Winds will begin building along the west coast this afternoon as Milton makes its approach. It remains a high-end Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, and it's gaining forward speed.
Location: 250 miles southwest of Tampa
Wind Speed: 155 mph
Direction: northeast at 16 mph
Evacuees flock to Sarasota County shelters
As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than 4,130 people and close to 700 pets are in Sarasota county evacuation centers.
All evacuation centers have space for more community members.
All Sarasota County evacuation centers are pet-friendly and at this time, have plenty of room.
More on shelter locations here.
Manatee offering free bus service to shelters
In Manatee County, MCAT buses are offering free rides to shelters until 12:00 pm today [Wed].
If you are Level A, B or C and haven't evacuated, officials say this is your last chance, evacuate now.
- Manatee County shelters have room, and all are pet friendly.
- Virgil Mills Elementary School, 7200 69th St. E., Palmetto
- Jessie P. Miller Elementary School, 601 43rd St. W., Bradenton
- Myakka Elementary School, 37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City
- W D Sugg Middle School, 5602 38th Ave. W., Bradenton
- Barbara A. Harvey Elementary School, 8610 115th Ave. E., Parrish
- B D Gullett Elementary School, 12125 44th Ave. E., Bradenton
- Gilbert W McNeal Elementary School, 6325 Lorraine Rd., Lakewood Ranch
- Dr. Mona Jain Middle School, 12205 44th Ave. E., Bradenton
- Robert H. Prine Elementary School, 3801 Southern Parkway, Bradenton
- Buffalo Creek Middle School, 7320 69th St E, Palmetto
Debris piled up in Pinellas
Despite a surge in resources to help Tampa-area communities clear debris after Hurricane Helene, it wasn't enough.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says piles of furniture, appliances and all sorts of materials remain on the streets in hard-hit areas like the beaches as Milton approaches the state.
"All the stuff that's sitting on the side of the road was in people's homes two weeks ago. Now it's sitting on the side of the road," Gualtieri said. "And that's all going to get floated around, so we really do have great concern about the aftermath. And so don't anticipate quick access back to the barrier islands."
Extreme winds and heavy rain could cause damage throughout the region even if the area doesn't get the catastrophic storm surge currently forecast.
Gualtieri warns if power outages wipe out traffic signals and downed trees and debris make roads impassable, he may have to shut down access to the entire county. He's telling residents not to return to their homes until they hear from officials it's safe to do so.
Tampa-area forecast: Conditions deteriorate Wednesday morning
Residents across the greater Tampa Bay region are waking up to rain early Wednesday morning, and conditions will continue to deteriorate throughout the day as Hurricane Milton makes its approach toward Florida's west coast.
As of 5 a.m., Milton remained a powerful Category 5 hurricane with winds of 160 mph, with a projected landfall somewhere between Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor late Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service says conditions will worsen starting later Wednesday morning into the afternoon as Milton nears the region.
5 a.m. update: Milton remains a Cat 5
Milton is still a Category 5 storm and gaining forward speed as it approaches Florida's west coast with a projected landfall of late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
Location: 485 miles southwest of Tampa
Wind Speed: 160 mph
Direction: northeast at 14 mph
2 a.m. update: Milton maintains speed towards Florida coast
Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate Wednesday afternoon as Milton approaches the region.
Location: 360 miles southwest of Tampa
Maximum wind speed: 160 mph
Direction: Northeast at 12 mph
11 p.m. update: Milton remains a Category 5 heading into Wednesday
In addition to storm surge, 6-12 inches of rainfall is expected across the region through Thursday.
Location: about 405 miles southwest of Tampa
Maximum wind speed: 160 mph
Direction: Northeast at 12 mph
What to know about Hurricane Milton as it churns toward Florida's Gulf Coast
Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's central Gulf coast late Wednesday.
“We must be prepared for a major, major impact to the west coast of Florida,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, the storm was about 480 miles (775 kilometers) southwest of Tampa with sustained winds of 165 mph (270 kph).
President Joe Biden, who postponed an overseas trip so he could remain at the White House to monitor Milton, warned that it “could be one of the worst storms in 100 years to hit Florida."
With the storm expected to remain fairly strong as it crosses Florida, hurricane warnings were extended early Tuesday to parts of the state’s east coast.
More here.
Milton's storm surge is a threat that could be devastating far beyond the Tampa Bay region
Two weeks ago, Hurricane Helene “spared” the Tampa Bay region a direct hit and yet storm surge still caused catastrophic damage, flooding homes, drowning people who decided to stay near the coast and leaving massive piles of debris that still sit along roadsides.
Now that Hurricane Milton, a more powerful storm, is heading straight for the same region, what can residents expect?
“Worse. Much worse,” said former Federal Emergency Management Director Craig Fugate, a Florida resident who previously ran the state's emergency management division.
The cities near the mouth of Tampa Bay saw some of the worst storm surge in memory during Helene even though the storm landed more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) to the north. Now forecasters say the low-lying region could be hit with 15 feet (5 meters) of storm surge.
“This isn’t water that rises slowly. This is fast-moving water with waves. It’s like a battering ram," Fugate said. "You just don’t want to be in that area. That’s how we lost a lot of lives in all those surge areas where people didn’t get out. They either drowned or were crushed by their houses collapsing on them.”
Here's what you need to know about storm surge.
Four Hillsborough County debris collection sites remain open until noon Wednesday
Four Hillsborough County sites will remain open from 7 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Oct. 9, to accept yard waste and mixed storm debris, weather-permitting.
The facilities will close at noon as Hurricane Milton approaches West-Central Florida.
- Northwest County Solid Waste Facility, 8001 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa, FL 33625
- South County Solid Waste Facility, 13000 U.S. 41, Gibsonton, FL 33534
- Hillsborough Heights Debris Site, 6209 County Road 579, Seffner, FL 33584
- Resource Recovery Facility Debris Site, 350 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa, FL 33619. This facility will remain open all night tonight (Tuesday) through noon tomorrow.
8 p.m. update: Milton still a cat 5, increase in forward speed is expected
Milton remains a Category 5 hurricane after regaining strength earlier today.
On the forecast track, the center of Milton will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Wednesday, make landfall along the west-central coast of Florida Wednesday night, and move off the east coast of Florida over the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.
Location: 440 miles southwest of Tampa
Wind Speed: 165 mph
Direction: east-northeast at 10 mph
Pinellas County opens an additional shelter in St. Pete
Pinellas County has opened an additional shelter at Campbell Park Elementary School, 1051 7th Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
The special-needs shelter at Palm Harbor University High - Building 19, 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor, is now completely full.
For a county-by-county list of shelters, click here.
Thousands of Pinellas residents have already evacuated to public shelters, and tonight we're opening an additional shelter at Campbell Park Elementary School, 1051 7th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. If you live in Evacuation Zone A, B or C, LEAVE NOW before you are stuck. /1 pic.twitter.com/kj4aCU9cYO— Pinellas County (@PinellasGov) October 8, 2024
Florida hospitals and health care facilities prepare for the worst
Hospitals and other health care facilities on Florida’s Gulf Coast — still reeling from Hurricane Helene — are now revving up for Hurricane Milton.
The system, which is shaping up to be one of the most powerful to hit the region in years, is expected to make landfall near the Tampa area late Wednesday. Long-term care facilities in counties where mandatory evacuations have been issued are taking their patients elsewhere, while hospitals are largely on guard, preparing to stay open through the storm.
According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ website, 10 hospitals have reported evacuations as of Tuesday afternoon. Three hundred health care facilities have evacuated as of this morning, the most many of the staff working there could remember, said Florida Agency for Health Care Administration deputy secretary Kim Smoak. That count included 63 nursing homes and 169 assisted living facilities.
Steve McCoy, chief of the Florida Department of Health’s Bureau of Emergency Medical Oversight, said it is the state’s “largest evacuation ever.”
Read more here.
Airlines say they're capping fares in Milton's path
A few airports in Florida began closing and airlines canceled hundreds of flights on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Milton's arrival. Government officials from President Joe Biden on down warned companies not to overcharge people fleeing the storm's path.
“I’m calling on the airlines and other companies to provide as much service as possible to accommodate evacuations, and not to engage in price gouging — to just do it on the level," Biden said after a hurricane briefing.
Airlines defended their actions, some saying they had imposed fare caps in the last couple days.
By midafternoon Tuesday on the East Coast, airlines had canceled more than 700 U.S. flights, compared with fewer than 200 cancellations on Monday and fewer than 100 each of the two previous days, according to the FlightAware tracking service.
About half of Tuesday's cancellations were at Tampa International Airport, which shut down in the morning as Milton approached.
Read more here.
How to preserve tap water ahead of Hurricane Milton
Tampa Bay Water gives tips on how to preserve and properly store tap water ahead of Hurricane Milton.
Check out these tips from Tampa Bay Water on how to preserve tap water ahead of Hurricane Milton. 💧— Hillsborough County (@HillsboroughFL) October 8, 2024
Read more here: https://t.co/5FScIaq272
Hillsborough County opens two more emergency shelters
Hillsborough County will open two more emergency storm shelters at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8 for residents in Evacuation Zones A and B, and those whose homes are vulnerable to storm surge, flooding, and wind damage.
- Reddick Elementary School, 325 W. Lake Dr., Wimauma, FL 33598
- Steinbrenner High School (pet friendly), 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz, FL 33558
See our list of county-by-county shelters here.
Hillsborough County will open two more emergency storm shelters at 7 p.m., today, Oct. 8 for residents in Evacuation Zones A and B, and those whose homes are vulnerable to storm surge, flooding, and wind damage.— Hillsborough County (@HillsboroughFL) October 8, 2024
Find more details on the shelters here: https://t.co/m1G5zaP36L pic.twitter.com/eVRu9engfv
Bay area bridges expected to close by Wednesday afternoon
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Howard Frankland Bridge, Gandy and Courtney Campbell Causeway are all anticipated to close by Wednesday afternoon.
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Howard Frankland Bridge, Gandy and Courtney Campbell Causeway are all anticipated to close by tomorrow afternoon. FDOT, FHP and local officers will have people and equipment on-site to close the Tampa Bay area bridges due to hazardous conditions. pic.twitter.com/7SByRAaFsL— FDOT District 7 (@MyFDOT_Tampa) October 8, 2024
Tampa extends parking garage access to Friday
All cars, including electric vehicles, can park for FREE at any City of Tampa garage until at least Friday, Oct. 11 at 12 p.m.
Note: Electric vehicles must park on the third level or higher.
UPDATE🚗: All cars, including electric vehicles, can park for FREE at any city garage until at least Friday, October 11 at 12pm. Note: EVs must park on the third level or higher. pic.twitter.com/zHqxftlkHW— City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) October 8, 2024
Pinellas County opens two more shelters
Two more shelters are open now at Melrose Elementary (1752 13th Ave. S. in St. Pete) and Belleair Elementary (1156 Lakeview Road in Clearwater).
See a full county-by-county shelter list here.
5 p.m. update: Milton back to Cat 5 strength
Milton continues to intensify, and has returned to Category 5 strength with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph.
Hurricane warnings have been extended on Florida's east coast to include the St. Lucie/Martin county line, with a hurricane watch south to Palm Beach County.
It's projected to make landfall Wednesday night along the west coast and crossing the state before moving into the Atlantic on Thursday.
Location: 480 miles southwest of Tampa
Wind Speed: 165 mph
Direction: east-northeast at 9 mph
Pinellas official urges residents in evacuation zones to leave
If you live in an evacuation zone and haven't left yet for Milton, you need to do so immediately.
Pinellas County Emergency Management Director Cathie Perkins stressed the area could get 10 to 15 feet of storm surge. That's not something you can survive in if you're along the coasts.
"This is the ocean coming into your living rooms. This is fast-rising water with a lot of pressure behind it. So don't think that you're going to be able to ride that out. Don't think you're going to be able to protect your building. It's going to be pushing against the walls of your structure for hours and hours and this is why we need you to go," Perkins said.
Twelve people died in the county during Hurricane Helene. All stayed behind in evacuation Zone A. Perkins says residents in Zones B and C who didn't flood during that storm could this time and need to leave too.
Milton poses another threat that Helene didn't — incredibly strong winds. That's why Perkins is urging people in mobile homes to evacuate even if they're far from water.
"We are also looking at potentially having tornados. We also have saturated grounds which means trees are going to come down. And I don't want somebody to be in a mobile home when a tree crashes through their roof or a tornado comes through their neighborhood because they are not going to be able to hide within a mobile home."
Officials say they're encouraged to see a lot more people heeding evacuation orders compared to Helene. But they say time is running out for those who haven't.
There are now 10 emergency shelters in Pinellas County if you need a place to stay. You can find a list here.
USF classes are canceled and campuses are closed through Thursday
All classes at USF are canceled through at least Thursday, according to a news release.
There will be no in-person classes or labs on Saturday. The school said it anticipates holding classes asynchronously; students won’t have to meet Saturday, but they’ll get an assignment from their instructor that doesn’t have to be finished that day. USF asked faculty to be patient and flexible with students.
All USF business operations and campuses are closed through at least Thursday as well.
Only employees who are essential personnel or identified as critical to campus operations should work, go to campus, or work remotely on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, according to the release. Nonessential personnel or those who aren’t deemed critical to campus operations aren’t expected to work those days.
USF expects to continue remote business operations on Friday. Only employees who are essential personnel, identified as critical to campus operations or working in a facility open on Friday should work in person. Employees who don’t fit in those categories will work remotely if normal business operations continue.
USF asks employees to contact supervisors if you’re unsure of your status. The school also strongly encourages supervisors to offer flexibility for those who need more time, including adjusting work schedules.
Once more information in available, USF will make a final determination on class schedules, campus reopening, and business operations on Friday and Saturday.
USF Health clinical facilities will be closed from Wednesday through Friday. To reschedule your appointment, call 813-821-8038 or use MyChart.
USF closed residence halls on the Tampa campus Tuesday morning. Students who live on campus and needed shelter were transported to Jennings Middle School. The shelter is only open to USF residential students and some University of Tampa students; it isn’t available for nonresidential USF students.
Residence halls at USF’s St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee campuses closed Monday. Students who needed shelter were taken to the Tampa campus and were also transported to Jennings Middle School. All students at the shelter will stay there until it’s safe to return, according to the release.
USF will send more details to residential students about exact times and locations for evacuations.
For a list of Hurricane Milton FAQs at USF, click here.
The school will share any updates through their website, social media accounts, MyUSF and email.
Communities in Georgia are filling with evacuees from the greater Tampa Bay area
Kelsey and Brent Yantzer left Tampa with their two daughters Monday night at 8.
Early Tuesday afternoon, they had made it as far north as an interestate rest stop in Macon, Georgia. There, they planned to wait for Kelsey's mom who was evacuating from Bradenton.
"We made a lot of stops to eat because the traffic was bad, so we just kind of pulled off to eat and take our time. And then we found a rest area. There's no hotels. But right after we got into Georgia, around 5 a.m., and we slept for two hours."
"We're lucky we got a parking space. Like people were parked wherever they could."
Tampa resident Felicia Mendez was also in Macon on her way to Nashville. She said though she fared better than others during Hurricane Helene, she is taking no chances with Milton.
"It's not a joke. Yeah. Don't. When they tell you to go, go. It's not a joke. It's a serious."
Three generations of the Baena-Martinez family of Tampa stopped at a Macon, Georgia rest area to share a late lunch/early dinner on the tailgate of one of the trucks in their family convoy.
"It's not fun and jokes. It's really like you're leaving, you're leaving your life behind, so you don't know, like, where you're going to come back to or even if you're going to be able to come back," said Gisel Martinez, traveling with her two kids.
Manatee is shutting off water to the barrier islands
Manatee County Utilities crews are shutting off the water service to the barrier island communities.
The shut-off of potable water service and sanitary sewer service will impact Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach, and Longboat Key.
2 p.m. update: Milton is regaining strength
Air Force Reserve hurricane hunters say Milton is once again strengthening, with winds up to 155 mph.
Location: 520 miles southwest of Tampa
Wind Speed: 155 mph
Direction: east-northeast at 8 mph
St. Pete residents warned about construction crane dangers
St. Petersburg leaders are worried about what Hurricane Milton might do to some construction cranes downtown and in the gateway area, if it hits the city head-on.
These cranes are used to put up high-rises. They're massive and are tied to the buildings, but some of them can only take winds of up to 110 miles per hour.
St. Petersburg Building Official Don Tyre said the towers at 400 Central are a particular concern because it has one 500-foot tower crane and another that's 600-feet high.
"If we anticipate wind speeds above a hundred, even though the safety factor is 110-145 for those cranes, it could be a potential hazard because of the gust wind speed."
There are also tower cranes at 275 1st Ave. N., 1000 1st Ave. N, and 101 Main St. N.
St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch said while they're being weathervaned, it's not feasible to lower or secure the tower cranes because of how quickly Milton is intensifying and how fast it's coming on.
Residents living near the cranes are being encouraged to either leave, or move to an inner room without windows.
Here's a county-by-county Tampa Bay shelter list
Hurricane Milton, despite possible fluctuations in strength and track adjustments, is still expected to bring hurricane-force winds and historic storm surge to the greater Tampa Bay region and Florida's west coast later this week.
Tuesday, Oct. 8 is the last day residents have to make preparations and evacuate.
Here's what you need to know, and a county-by-county list of shelters.
Pinellas will restrict potable water use on the barrier islands
Pinellas County Utilities will restrict potable water service on the barrier islands beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. from Sand Key south to Fort De Soto.
County substations are still undergoing repairs caused by damages from Hurricane Helene.
Customers will experience very low pressure after this time.
It follows the full closure of the barrier islands n Tuesday at 7 p.m. Anyone who has not yet evacuated is urged to do so now.
The restriction will also affect water service to fire lines, which means fire rescue crews will not have quick access to water from fire hydrants in the event of a fire.
Evacuees are advised to turn off the power to their homes before leaving to reduce the risk of an electrical fire due to flood inundation.
Pinellas stops debris collection
Pinellas County has stopped its debris collection ahead of Milton, though there is still some time to get rid of your trash.
The county stopped collections at noon so staff could prepare their homes and families. They also need to prepare the equipment so it's ready to clear roads after the storm.
The residential debris sites for unincorporated residents on Icot Boulevard and at the corner of Keystone Road and East Lake Road also closed. But the Pinellas County Solid Waste Facility in St. Petersburg (3095 114th Ave N, St. Petersburg) is open to accept household trash until 6 p.m.
State-run operations to accept storm debris from Hurricane Helene are ongoing at the Solid Waste Facility. Residents can bring their storm debris in through the 28th Street gate.
There are other state and federal debris removal efforts underway as well.
The county urges residents in evacuation areas to finish their home preparations immediately and plan to be in their safe place by Tuesday night.
Sarasota, Pinellas are closing access to the barrier islands
Pinellas and Sarasota counties are closing off to the barrier islands Tuesday night at 7.
In Sarasota, this includes, Casey Key, Manasota Key, Siesta Key and Longboat Key.
People can still leave after 7 p.m., but no one is allowed back in until after search and rescue is complete after Milton passes.
Residents are urged to take several days’ worth of supplies when they leave.
Expect to see uniformed personnel at many key roadways by the coast.
Pinellas will be shutting down all access to the barrier islands.
On Tuesday, only residents, business owners , ride share drivers and cleanup crews were allowed on. But that's stopping Tuesday night.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says it will maintain a significant law enforcement presence on the barrier islands to protect residential and business owner property until it is no longer safe for first responders.
Charter bus service to shelters in Hillsborough County
The Florida Department of Emergency Management is offering charter buses in Hillsborough County to take people to shelters, according to a news release.
The buses will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For help with evacuation, call 800-729-3413.
Tuesday’s bus schedule is as follows:
Bus 10: Northwest Hillsborough/Tampa
- A: Winn-Dixie
13016 Race Track Road, Tampa, FL
7-9:30 a.m.
- B: ALDI
10419 Sheldon Road, Tampa, FL
9:30-11 a.m.
Bus 11: City of Tampa
- A: Publix
2724 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL
7-9:30 a.m.
- B: Publix
2401 W. Azeele St., Tampa, FL
9:30-11 a.m.
- C: Publix
4315 W. Gandy Blvd., Tampa, FL
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Bus 12: City of Tampa
- A: Publix
6001 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa, FL
7-9:30 a.m.
- B: Publix
1105 E. Twiggs St., Tampa, FL
9:30-11 a.m.
Bus 13: City of Tampa
- A: Publix
11502 N. 53rd St., Temple Terrace, FL
7-9:30 a.m.
- B: Publix
5450 E. Busch Blvd., Temple Terrace, FL
9:30-11 a.m.
Bus 14: South-Central Hillsborough County
- A: Winn-Dixie
6929 U.S. 301, Riverview, FL
7-9:30 a.m.
- B: Publix
13154 U.S. 301, Riverview, FL
9:30-11 a.m.
- C: Winn-Dixie
1023 S. Tamiami Trail, Ruskin, FL
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Bus 15: Eastern Hillsborough County
- A: Publix
2515 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City, FL
7-9:30 a.m.
- B: Winn-Dixie
205 W. Alexander St., Plant City, FL
9:30-11 a.m.
The Hillsborough Transit Authority is also offering free buses to shelters until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
For a list of shelters and evacuation orders in Hillsborough County, click here.
If you're bringing a pet to a pet-friendly shelter, bring a sturdy carrier for each pet that allows them to stand up and move around, according to the release. Bring a collar, leash and supplies for each pet to last seven days as well.
To find out if you're in an evacuation zone, click here.
To sign up to receive alerts from Hillsborough County, click here. You can also call the county’s storm information and help line at 833-HC-STORM or 833-427-8676.
11 a.m. update: Milton continues to expand in size
Milton continues to be forecast as a major hurricane upon landfall as it expands in size.
The Storm Surge Warning has been extended southward along the east coast of Florida to Port Canaveral.
Location: 520 miles southwest of Tampa
Wind Speed: 150 mph
Direction: east-northeast at 9 mph
Biden says he thanked DeSantis for 'doing a great job' on hurricane prep
President Joe Biden participated in an Oval Office briefing Tuesday with a series of top administration officials to discuss the federal government’s ongoing response to Hurricane Helene and preparations for Hurricane Milton.
The president told reporters afterward of Milton, “My priority is to increase the size and presence of our effort.”
Biden postponed a planned trip later this week to Germany and Angola because of the storm, explaining, “I just don’t’ think I can be out of the country at this time.”
Biden also spoke about misinformation surrounding the federal response to Hurricane Helene, which Vice President Kamala Harris has blamed on former President Donald Trump. Biden said, “Those who do it do it to try to damage the administration.”
Asked about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has complained about Harris’ comments about Helene, Biden said DeSantis “has been cooperative” and “said he’s gotten all that he needs.”
Biden said he told DeSantis, “You’re doing a great job” and “we thank you for it” and said he gave DeSantis “my personal cellphone number.”
USF football game postponed; Lightning and Bucs practice out of state
The University of South Florida’s football game Friday against Memphis has been rescheduled.
The game at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium has been rescheduled to Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Meantime, the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning have left Florida ahead of Milton to practice the rest of the week in the Raleigh area for their season opener at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.
The Lightning’s home opener against Carolina is set for Saturday night and is on as scheduled for now.
The Buccaneers made a similar decision, deciding to travel early to New Orleans to practice for their game against the Saints on Sunday.
DeSantis assures there is plenty of fuel in Florida
Despite reports of long lines at gas stations, and some without fuel, Gov. Ron DeSantis said there is no shortage of gas in Florida with millions of people evacuating ahead of Milton.
“Fuel continues to arrive in the state of Florida” he said Tuesday.
Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue said Port Tampa Bay has received six shipments of fuel since Saturday and that terminals are fully operating.
The governor said the state has a contingency plan to involve other state ports in case Port Tampa Bay takes a hit from Milton.
DeSantis said 27 fuel trucks were escorted by the Florida Highway Patrol to deliver more fuel to gas stations on Monday night, and the state is working with RaceTrac, Wawa, Shell and Walmart to ensure fuel trucks are working 24/7.
“We currently have 268,000 gallons of diesel, 110,000 gallons of gasoline. Those numbers are less than what they were 24 hours ago, because we've put a lot in, but we have an additional 1.2 million gallons of both diesel and gasoline that is currently en route to the state of Florida,” said DeSantis.
On Sunday, state Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie suggested evacuations could exceed the 6.8 million people who evacuated in advance of Hurricane Irma, a Category 3 storm that ran up the spine of the state in 2017.
On Tuesday, state officials could not estimate the number of people who had already evacuated by Tuesday morning, but DeSantis said “it’s a lot.”
DeSantis advised people to anticipate lines at gas stations and slow speeds on highways.
“Be prepared that you're not going to be able to go 75 miles an hour to get out of Dodge on the interstates right now,” DeSantis said.
To speed evacuating traffic, tolls were lifted Monday throughout the Tampa Bay and Orlando regions, including on Florida’s Turnpike from Interstate 75 to east of Orlando. On major highways, road shoulders were opened to provide additional lanes.
Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.
Sarasota expands evacuation order
Sarasota County has extended its evacuation order to Level C.
Anyone in Levels A, B, C, plus manufactured communities or a mobile or boat home, should leave their homes now.
Hillsborough, Pinellas school closures extended through Friday
Hillsborough and Pinellas county schools announced that all schools will be closed through Friday.
All extracurricular activities and athletics are also canceled through Friday.
Hillsborough's district adds that HOST before- and after-school care is also canceled through Friday.
The districts previously announced closures Monday through Wednesday.
8 a.m. update: Warnings extended to Florida's east coast
Portions of Florida's east coast, from the Indian River/St. Lucie county line north to Ponte Vedra Beach, are under a hurricane warning. A storm surge warning is in effect from the Volusia/Brevard county line north to the mouth of the St. Mary's River.
Maximum sustained winds have dropped to 145 mph, but Milton is still projected to make landfall as a Category 3 storm.
Location: 545 miles southwest of Tampa
Wind Speed: 145 mph
Direction: east-northeast at 12 mph
Highways jammed as residents heed evacuation orders
Highways were clogged Monday as residents heeded evacuation orders.
Mandatory evacuations have been issued for beach communities all along the Gulf coast, and those living in mobile homes and low-lying areas.
That means anyone who stays is on their own and first responders are not expected to risk their lives to rescue them at the height of the storm.
A steady stream of vehicles headed north toward the Florida Panhandle on Interstate 75. Traffic clogged the southbound lanes of the highway for miles as other residents headed for the relative safety of Fort Lauderdale and Miami on the other side of the state.
Stragglers were a problem during Helene and 2022's Ian. Many residents failed to heed ample warnings, saying they evacuated during previous storms only to have major surges not materialize. But there was evidence Monday that people were getting out before Milton arrives.
Sarasota warns of a 'historic storm'
Sarasota is calling for people who live in Zones A -- AND B -- to evacuate now, ahead of Hurricane Milton.
Said Sarasota emergency management chief Sandra Tapfumaneyi: "This is going to be a historic storm for the west coast of Florida."
She says forecasts are calling for 10-15 feet of storm surge, which is double what the area saw in Hurricane Helene.
"If you are on a barrier island or anywhere near that level a near the coastline, you will not survive this storm surge, and it is imperative that you evacuate.," she said.
Sandbags still available in Sarasota
If you are making last minute preparations in Sarasota, the county has a few sandbag locations.
They are only open from 8 a.m. until 12.
- Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota
- 17th Street Park, 4730 17th St., Sarasota
- South County Fleet Services, 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice
And evacuation shelters in Sarasota open today at 10 a.m. Many are at public schools.
Tolls suspended to aid evacuations
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday suspended tolls on roads in West and Central Florida, along with Alligator Alley, to help traffic flow during Milton evacuation. He also opened left-shoulder use on highways.
Details can be found here.
5 a.m. update: Milton still a high-end Cat 4
Hurricane Milton dropped in intensity overnight but remains an extremely powerful hurricane.
At 155 mph, Milton is just shy of Category 5 strength as it moves east toward the state.
Location: 560 miles southwest of Tampa
Wind Speed: 155 mph
Direction: east-northeast at 12 mph
Free shuttles to shelters
🚌 Tomorrow, 10/8, there will be free shuttles operating in Pinellas, Pasco & Hillsborough counties assisting with #Milton evacuations to shelters.— FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) October 7, 2024
This shuttle is free & requires no reservation. Times & locations can be found at https://t.co/nfDMe4HFPM. pic.twitter.com/ELC6lFXKjI
'Helene was a wake-up call': Tampa Bay residents make preparations ahead of Hurricane Milton
Roads, gas stations and hardware stores were packed on Monday as residents across the Tampa Bay region made hurricane preparations.
Chris Ansley has lived in Florida nearly three decades. He loaded plywood into the trunk of his car at a Home Depot on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard on Monday and admitted it's the first time he is boarding up his home.
"We just have a couple windows, and I needed to get a little plywood to cover that we've never covered them before, but this storm seems like it's headed right for us," he said.
Ansley said that while he lives farther inland, in Wesley Chapel, and isn't under a storm surge watch, he is worried about the hurricane-force winds. Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall near the Tampa Bay region with at least Category 3 wind speeds, according to a National Weather Service briefing from Monday evening.
As of 7 p.m. on Monday, Hurricane Milton was nearly 675 miles southwest of the Tampa Bay with max wind speeds of 180 miles per hour. Milton rapidly intensified to a Category 5 hurricane while many Tampa Bay residents were making storm preparations.
Read more here.
St. Pete water treatment plants could shut down
Anticipated storm surge levels could necessitate the shutdown of the Northeast and Southwest Sewer Treatment Facilities.
If the facilities are shut down, residents may be unable to use plumbing, including toilets, showers, and laundry.
Restoration of these services could take more than 24 hours post-storm, depending on the severity of impacts.
Check which sewer treatment plant serves your home or business here.
Here's how to get a free Uber ride to a shelter
The Florida Division of Emergency Management has partnered with Uber to provide Floridians free rides to and from shelters in counties evacuating for Hurricane Milton.
How to get a ride:
- Open the Uber app
- Tap Account on the bottom right & tap Wallet
Add promo code MILTONRELIEF
Find a state-approved shelter: http://FloridaDisaster.org/Shelter-Status.
We have partnered w/@Uber to provide Floridians free rides to & from shelters in counties evacuating for #Milton. Get a ride:— FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) October 8, 2024
📲 Open the Uber app
👤 Tap Account on the bottom right & tap Wallet
✅ Add promo code MILTONRELIEF
Find a state-approved shelter:…
8 p.m. update: Hurricane conditions are expected as early as Wednesday afternoon
While fluctuations in intensity are expected, Milton is still forecast to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through landfall in Florida.
Location: 650 miles southwest of Tampa
Wind Speed: 180 mph
Direction: east at 10 mph
Dunedin offers dumpsters to remove curbside debris
In an effort to help clear the streets of curb-side storm household and yard/vegetation debris from Hurricane Helene, Dunedin is placing several dumpsters at the Jerry Lake Recreation Complex on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. This is self-serve for Dunedin residents only. Staff will be there to assist.
Please do not place additional debris at the curb. This is for the safety of your homes, neighbors and our community before the arrival of Hurricane Milton.
Hillsborough County will suspend residential curbside and yard waste collection operations on Tuesday
Hillsborough County Solid Waste will suspend residential curbside and yard waste collection operations on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Residents should not place any trash, recycling, or yard waste out for collection until after the storm passes. Regular collection service will resume as soon as conditions are safe enough to allow curbside collection, which is anticipated on Friday, Oct. 11
Residents whose pickup was missed due to the storm will receive collection service on their next regularly scheduled day.
Three Hillsborough County Community Collection Center sites are offering extended Tuesday. The three locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. No Photo ID is required at any facility accepting debris. The locations are:
- Northwest County Solid Waste Facility - 8001 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa, FL 33625
- Hillsborough Heights Solid Waste Facility - 6209 County Road 579, Seffner, FL 33584
- South County Solid Waste Facility - 13000 U.S. 41, Gibsonton, FL 33534
All three locations accept residential yard waste and wood disposal. Each location also accepts a variety of household items, including furniture, couches, chairs, tables, mattresses, washers, dryers, tires, and microwaves. Additionally, the centers accept batteries, electronics, and paint.
The Alderman's Ford Solid Waste Facility, 9402 County Road 39, Plant City, FL 33567, and the Wimauma Solid Waste Facility, 16180 W. Lake Dr., Wimauma, FL 33598, continue to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. These two locations only accept a variety of household items, including furniture, couches, chairs, tables, mattresses, washers, dryers, tires, and microwaves. Additionally, the centers accept batteries, electronics, and paint. They do not accept yard waste and wood disposal.
In addition, Hillsborough County’s Resource Recovery Facility, 350 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa, FL 33619, remains open 24 hours a day until further notice. The Resource Recovery Facility accepts yard waste, construction and demolition debris, furniture, and other household items at no charge. It doesn’t accept household hazardous waste (paint, chemicals, etc.) or regular household garbage.
For additional information, visit HCFL.gov/SolidWaste.
The Florida Aquarium relocates sea turtle and corals
In preparation for Hurricane Milton, the Florida Aquarium is relocating a sea turtle and thousands of corals from the Aquarium’s conservation campus in Apollo Beach to safer locations.
Sea Turtle Rescue and Care
The Florida Aquarium has been caring for a rescued sea turtle that was found stranded in a ditch on the side of the road in a Weeki Wachee neighborhood after being washed in by Hurricane Helene’s storm surge. A team from Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) rescued the turtle who was then transferred to The Florida Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center in Apollo Beach the next morning.
To provide continuous supportive care, the turtle will be moved to The Florida Aquarium’s Tampa campus, where it will remain safely sheltered on the second floor during Hurricane Milton.
Coral Relocation Efforts
In a large-scale effort to ensure the populations of protected and threatened populations of corals in the care of the Florida Aquarium are safeguarded during Hurricane Milton, the Aquarium’s Coral Conservation Team, in collaboration with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is working with several partners to relocate thousands of corals. With concerns of a potentially high storm surge and severe winds, the team is relocating more than 4,000 coral juveniles and 100+ broodstock from the Coral Conservation and Research Center in Apollo Beach to other locations.
Key Relocation Efforts Include:
- The Reef Institute: Arrived in Apollo Beach earlier this afternoon and will transport corals to its West Palm Beach facility. Will also transport corals to the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science.
- The Georgia Aquarium: Arriving with a large truck later today to relocate additional corals to Atlanta.
These corals, including some rescued from last summer’s marine heatwave in the Florida Keys, are part of a broader initiative to safeguard species crucial to marine biodiversity. The Florida Aquarium is the only facility in the world to care for endangered pillar coral and holds the largest number of reproductive size elkhorn coral, and numerous colonies of both species are being relocated.
Closure of The Florida Aquarium
Due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Milton on the Tampa Bay area:
- The Aquarium will be closed to the public on Tuesday, October 8 through Thursday, October 10. Guests who purchased tickets for those days can email MoreInfo@FLaquarium.org or call (813) 273-4000 to reschedule the visit.
- The plan at this point is to reopen on Friday, October 11 at 9:30 a.m., resuming normal business hours. Stay tuned to The Florida Aquarium’s social media channels for any additional updates: X (Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.
GoPasco will run limited fixed routes to get residents to a shelter
Public Transportation (GoPasco) will run limited fixed routes to get you to a shelter. Routes 16, 19, 21 and 30 will run FARE-FREE rides until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
To view a full list of available shelters, visit http://MyPasco.net.
All other fixed route services are suspended through Wednesday, Oct. 9 for the safety of riders and employees.
Please call the GoPasco information number (727) 834-3322 for personalized assistance.
HART emergency service extended until 8 p.m. Tuesday
The Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) in collaboration with the Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center, has decided to extend Emergency Service until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to accommodate the increased number of evacuees heading to shelters.
Effective Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, HART buses will operate on the Emergency Service Schedule. All HART bus and TECO Line Streetcar services will be suspended starting at 8 p.m. on Oct. 8.
HARTPlus paratransit service will not be available on Tuesday.
Riders should monitor HART's website (www.goHART.org), Facebook, Instagram, and X or contact the HART Customer Service at 813-254-4278 for the latest service information and information on future service restoration.
AdventHealth North Pinellas evacuating patients
In response to the approaching Hurricane Milton, AdventHealth North Pinellas has decided to evacuate the hospital due to their proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, the potential storm surge of eight to 12 feet and wind speeds that may reach up to 120 mph.
AdventHealth North Pinellas team members began transferring 40 patients to other AdventHealth facilities on Monday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.
Hospital leaders expect to complete the patient transfer process within 24 hours.
“We have been in constant communication with state and local emergency management teams throughout our preparation for the storm,” said Ryan Quattlebaum, president and chief executive officer of AdventHealth North Pinellas.
“Given Milton’s projected impact, we are evacuating out of an abundance of caution.”
The AdventHealth Palm Harbor ER, located at 34106 US Hwy 19 N in Palm Harbor, just four miles from AdventHealth North Pinellas, will remain open throughout the storm to serve the community's emergency needs.
Follow all AdventHealth facility updates at adventhealth.com/hurricane.
Pasco adds additional sandbag locations
Pasco County has two sandbag stations open 24/7 to help protect your property from potential flooding:
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenue., NPR
- Pasco Public Works C-Barn: 30908 Warder Road., San Antonio
Due to the potential for coastal and inland flooding, they're also opening additional locations.
These sandbag sites will be open from sunrise to sunset, until further notice:
- J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex: 2830 Gulf Trace Boulevard, Land O’ Lakes
- Mitchell Park: 4825 Little Road., New Port Richey
- Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
- Land O’ Lakes Recreation Center: 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes
- Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29: 6907 Dairy Road.,
Zephyrhills
Dade City is also providing sand to city residents:
- Former Dade City Police Department building: 38042 Pasco Avenue, Dade City
- For more information on how to properly fill and place sandbags please click here: http://mypas.co/PascoSandbags
As Milton takes aim at Florida, why is Tampa Bay so vulnerable to hurricanes?
The last time the eye of a major storm like Hurricane Milton struck Tampa Bay, in 1921, the city was a sleepy backwater of a few hundred thousand people. A century later, it's among the fastest-growing metropolises in the United States, with more than 3 million people, and highly vulnerable to flooding due to climate change. As Milton barrels toward the Gulf Coast of Florida, strengthening Monday into a Category 5 storm, experts are worried that a century of luck could come to a sudden end.
Here's what to know.
5 p.m. update: Hurricane and storm surge warnings issued for Florida's west coast
Milton continues to strengthen. Winds are now up to 180 mph.
A Storm Surge Warning has been issued for the west coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to the Suwannee River, including Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay.
A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the west coast of Florida from Bonita Beach northward to the mouth of the Suwannee River, including Tampa Bay.
Location: 675 miles southwest of Tampa
Wind Speed: 180 mph
Direction: east at 10 mph
Pinellas County will begin enforcing business evacuations Tuesday morning
The St. Pete Police Department is informing restaurants, bars and stores now that they must close for business Tuesday.
Enforcement begins at 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The evacuation order is for businesses too, not just residents.#stpetepd is informing restaurants/bars/stores now that they must close for business tomorrow.— St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) October 7, 2024
Enforcement begins in the morning. pic.twitter.com/JPryLtpdEs
Tampa sandbag sites open Tuesday
SANDBAGS TOMORROW: Sandbag sites will be open tomorrow (Tuesday, October 8) from 7am - 1pm.— City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) October 7, 2024
- Himes Ave Complex
- Al Barnes Park
After 1 pm, no staff will be working at the site, but residents can collect remaining sand.
Bring ID. 10 bag limit. pic.twitter.com/i9Oq6Ykem9
Pasco expands mandatory evacuations to Zone C
Pasco County issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone C as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida.
Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are expected to impact Pasco County later this week.
You must evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:
- Evacuation Zones A, B, or C
- You live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco
- You live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding
- You live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall
You’re in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards
Know your evacuation zone. Enter your street address on this interactive map: http://mypas.co/Map. Shelters are NOW open. To see a full list of available shelters, visit http://mypasco.net.
Pasco County Customer Service can answer your questions. Call 727-847-2411 or chat online at http://MyPasco.net.
Sarasota County will shut off water to Siesta Key and Casey Key
At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, Sarasota County Public Utilities will begin shutting off potable water services and lift stations for wastewater services to customers on Siesta Key and Casey Key. This precautionary measure protects the community’s infrastructure.
Sarasota County Public Utilities team members are prepared to deploy when conditions are safe and restore water services to those who are impacted. As a reminder, when potable water services return, these areas will be under a boil water notice.
Please stay updated via their social media channels, local news channels, and by visiting http://scgov.net or calling 311 or 941-861-5000.
At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, Sarasota County Public Utilities will begin shutting off potable water services and lift stations for wastewater services to our customers on Siesta Key and Casey Key. This precautionary measure protects the community’s infrastructure. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/WKDL1HyY8Q— Sarasota County Government (@SRQCountyGov) October 7, 2024
Emergency Shoulder Use plans are actively being put in place for EB I-4 and portions of NB I-75
To help facilitate evacuations for #HurricaneMilton, Emergency Shoulder Use (ESU) plans are actively being put in place for Eastbound I-4 and portions of Northbound I-75. Law enforcement and signage will alert motorists on when to enter and exit the shoulder. Learn more about ESU… pic.twitter.com/55RxNvizOJ— FLORIDA DOT (@MyFDOT) October 7, 2024
Water to Manatee barrier islands will be shut off
Water will be shut off to barrier islands in Manatee County on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
That includes Bradenton Beach, Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach and the town of Longboat Key.
"There will not be a 20% flow that was as was maintained during Hurricane Helene," said Jodie Fiske, Manatee County director of public safety.
Utilities shut down water to barrier islands to protect the infrastructure for the entire area.
Residents in Zones A, B and C are being asked to evacuate, as Manatee County is expecting very high storm surge.
"We're looking at a potential storm surge of 8 to 12 feet along coastal parts of our county, Fiske said.
Hillsborough urges importance of evacuations
Hillsborough County residents living and working in evacuation zones A and B are under a mandatory evacuation starting Monday at 2:30 p.m.
Hillsborough Fire Chief Jason Dougherty says he cannot stress enough the importance of leaving these areas.
"As we saw during Hurricane Helene, the storm surge threat to our region is high," Dougherty said. "It is very real. It is very dangerous. We ordered evacuations for zones A and B for a very good reason. If you remain there, you could die. My men and women could die trying to rescue you. They are heroes, but please do not put them in that situation."
If you delay or choose to stay, he says you may be on your own for a while.. Emergency responders may not be able to reach you until the threat passes.
DeSantis says he won't change today's voter registration deadline
Hurricane Milton isn’t expected to make landfall until late Wednesday in west central Florida.
So Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will keep today’s voter registration deadline for those who want to cast ballots in the November presidential election.
“There’s nothing inhibiting you registering (Monday)" DeSantis said. "The storm has not hit yet. Now after the storm, we will see what damage is there, and if I have to do a similar executive order that I did in Ian and then I did for Helene, we’re happy to do it. But we’re not gonna change any registration deadline.”
Last week, Desantis authorized election changes in 10 counties hard hit by Hurricane Helene. Among other things, his executive order gave those local elections supervisors the ability to change early voting locations and set up consolidated voting centers for casting ballots.
2 p.m. update: Winds up to 175 mph
Milton has quickly intensified into a Category 5 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 175 mph.
Location: 700 miles southwest of Tampa
Wind Speed: 175 mph
Direction: east at 9 mph
Here's how to find a pet-friendly shelter
If you need to evacuate for #Milton, don't forget your pets!— FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) October 7, 2024
There are pet friendly shelters which you can check the status of at https://t.co/Yaj0EnvDvj.
Bring food, leashes/carriers & anything you need to keep your pet safe & comfortable. pic.twitter.com/Z94Kld6EOe
City of St. Pete Beach will deactivate all sanitary sewer lines Tuesday
Starting 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, the City of St. Pete Beach will deactivate all sanitary sewer lines as part of ongoing storm preparedness measures. By 12 p.m. noon, sanitary sewer lines will be completely offline until further notice.
This is necessary to protect the city's water infrastructure during the ongoing weather emergency. During this time, sanitary sewer service will not be available, and the following will be impacted:
- Plumbing will not function.
- Flushing toilets will not work.
- No water access for cooking, cleaning, or bathing.
They advise all residents to prepare now by:
- Storing enough water for drinking, cooking, and sanitation needs.
- Making alternative arrangements for toilet facilities if necessary.
Charlotte County has ordered evacuations, opened more shelters
Red & Orange Zones Evacuations Ordered ‼ We have issued evacuation orders for residents in the Red and Orange zones, also know as Zones A and B. This also includes residents in any zone living in mobile and manufactured homes.— Charlotte County Emergency Management (@CCOEM) October 7, 2024
More details: https://t.co/xLkfs6t15M pic.twitter.com/mWBgV2XSm2
To find your zone, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov/knowyourzone.
Charlotte County will open three additional general population shelters on Tuesday. The shelter at Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., in Port Charlotte, remains open.
The new shelters are:
- Kingsway Elementary School, 23300 Quasar Blvd., in Port Charlotte
- Liberty Elementary School, 370 Atwater St., in Port Charlotte
- Neil Armstrong Elementary School, 22100 Breezeswept Ave., in Port Charlotte
The hurricane shelter at the Babcock Ranch School Field House at 43281 Cypress Parkway is also open.
If you choose to go the shelter you will need to bring supplies for each family member and pets (all Charlotte County shelters are pet friendly).
For more information, view the county’s disaster guide at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/disasterguide.
You can also call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Sarasota airport to close Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The Sarasota-Manatee International Airport will stay open Monday and Tuesday, closing at 4 pm on Tuesday due to Hurricane Milton.
“This will allow several flights to operate and get people out,” Airport CEO Rick Piccolo said in an email to WUSF. “It will result in a couple flights being canceled after 4:00 PM tomorrow but we need to get some final preparations done.”
Milton is now a cat 5
As of 2 p.m., the National Hurricane Center estimates maximum sustained winds of 175 mph.
10/07/24 11am Major Hurricane Milton Update— NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) October 7, 2024
⚠️Now a Category 5 Hurricane
⚠️If the storm stays on the current track, it will be the worst storm to impact the Tampa area in over 100 years.
⚠️Please evacuate if told to do so.
⚠️Complete all prep before tomorrow night. #flwx pic.twitter.com/Cq9tJsfr2A
...MILTON RAPIDLY INTENSIFIES INTO A CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE...— National Hurricane Center (@NWSNHC) October 7, 2024
Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Milton has strengthened to a category 5. The max sustained winds are estimated to be 160 mph with higher gusts. https://t.co/dv1LkCViaN pic.twitter.com/zUwi2CNJhi
Pinellas County opens six emergency shelters
Pinellas County is opening six emergency shelters in advance of Hurricane Milton. Effective at noon today, Monday, Oct. 7, the following shelters will be open:
Largo High School (general population and pet friendly), 410 Missouri Ave. N., Largo
Gibbs High School (general population and pet friendly), 850 34th St. S. St. Petersburg
Palm Harbor University High School (general population and pet friendly),1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor University High School Bldg. 19 (special needs), 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor
Dunedin Highland Middle School (special needs), 70 Patricia Ave., Dunedin
Oak Grove Middle School (special needs), 1370 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater
Mandatory evacuations ordered for special needs residents. The County has issued mandatory evacuation orders for special needs and electrical dependent residents in zones A, B and C, effective at noon today.
The county recommends that special needs residents in evacuation zones D and E also evacuate due to the risk of extended power and water outages.
Bus transportation will begin at noon for special needs residents who pre-registered with the county. Special needs residents who did not pre-register can call the County Information Center Call (727) 464-4333.
Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the CIC through online chat at bit.ly/PinellasChat.
Additional evacuation orders are anticipated. At present, the county is encouraging residents in evacuation zones A, B, C and all mobile home residents to evacuate to a strong building on high ground. Depending on where Milton makes landfall, storm surge could impact all three evacuation zones.
High winds pose a very serious threat to mobile homes, no matter where they are located.
11 a.m. update: Milton still forecasted to become a cat 5 hurricane
Milton is continuing to intensify and is forecast to become a category 5 hurricane.
The greater Tampa Bay region is under a hurricane watch and storm surge watch.
Location: 720 miles southwest of Tampa
Wind Speed: 155 mph
Direction: east-southeast at 9 mph
Tampa International Airport is suspending operations Tuesday
Tampa International Airport will suspend all commercial and cargo operations beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m. The airport will remain closed to the public until it can assess any damage after the storm.
Parking garages will also be closed to the public during the suspension of operations, and people are asked not to bring vehicles to the airport for parking.
Mandatory evacuations in Hernando starting Tuesday
Hernando County is issuing mandatory evacuations starting Tuesday at 8 a.m. Residents should seek safe shelter by Wednesday at noon.
It includes all areas west of U.S. 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes countywide, are included.
Shelters should be utilized as a last resort. Residents are advised to seek shelter with family or friends that reside in a safe structure. If this is not possible, a special-needs, pet-friendly public shelter will open Tuesday at 8 a.m.:
- Challenger K-8 13400 Elgin Blvd, Spring Hill
OneBlood needs blood donations ahead of Milton
A statewide blood bank is urging Floridians to donate blood and platelets ahead of Hurricane Milton.
The hurricane is expected to slow operations when it makes landfall Wednesday on Florida's west coast.
OneBlood said it is especially in need of O negative, O positive and platelet donors ahead of the storm.
Donations are used to stock hospitals for emergency patients, along with patients who are already receiving treatments for cancer and other conditions.
“The need for blood does not stop for Mother Nature, OneBlood spokesperson Susan Forbes in a statement. "The most critical time for blood donations is prior to the storm in order to ensure a ready blood supply during and immediately after the event."
She said hurricanes and tropical storms can disrupt donations for days.
If you are donating
Click here for information on donating.
Eligible donors can visit a OneBlood Big Red Bus bus to donate or make an appointment at the nearest OneBlood office.
Donors must be at least 16 years old and weight 110 points. If you are 16, you will need a signed parental consent form.
Before donating, remember to hydrate, eat a nutritious meal and bring ID for age verification.
Check here after your donation, to see if your blood was shipped, and how it was used.
Here is a helpful video for first-time blood donors:
Watch this video to see where and how your blood might be used:
Copyright 2024 Central Florida Public Media
Hillsborough orders mandatory evacuations
Hillsborough County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Evacuation Zones A and B, and for all mobile homes and manufactured housing throughout the county starting at 2:30 p.m.
The following shelters are opening:
General population, pet friendly shelters:
- Burnett Middle School (pet friendly), 1010 N. Kingsway Rd., Seffner
- Durant High School (pet friendly), 4748 Cougar Path, Plant City
- Middleton High School (pet friendly), 4801 N. 22nd St., Tampa
- Shields Middle School (pet friendly), 15732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin
- Sickles High School (pet friendly), 7950 Gunn Hwy., Tampa
General population, no pet shelter:
Pizzo Elementary School, 11701 USF Bull Run Dr., Tampa
Special needs, pet friendly shelters:
- Erwin Technical College (special needs only, pet friendly), 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa
- Sumner High School (special needs only, pet friendly), 10650 County Rd. 672, Riverview
- Strawberry Crest High School (special needs only, pet friendly), 4691 Gallagher Rd., Dover
The special-needs shelters are only for residents with medical issues that require electricity assistance or who have cognitive issues that would not be supported in a general population shelter.
Milton is now a Cat 4
As of 9:05 a.m., the National Hurricane Center upgraded Milton to a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.
8 a.m. update: Milton intensifies; watches are in effect
Around 7:30 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said Milton strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of xxxxx mph.
The greater Tampa Bay region is under a hurricane watch and storm surge watch.
Location: 745 miles west-southwest of Tampa
Wind Speed: 125 mph
Direction: east-southeast at 8 mph
DeSantis says Milton could be an I-4 storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging Central Floridians to prepare for what is expected to become Hurricane Milton.
During a press conference on Sunday, DeSantis warned Milton could be an “I-4 storm,” meaning it could whip across Polk County and Central Florida after making landfall on Florida’s west coast.
He said storm preps should be finished by Tuesday at the latest, ahead of a Wednesday landfall.
“You're going to have the storm going right across, potentially I-4 or certainly in the center part of the state somehow, and that is going to cause damage. That's going to generate debris, it's going to cause potential damage to infrastructure. So just be prepared for that and do what you need to do to be able to execute your plan,” said DeSantis.
State is setting up emergency fuel stations
Building on lessons learned during Irma and other previous storms, Florida is staging emergency fuel for gas vehicles and charging stations for electric vehicles along evacuation routes, Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said at a Sunday briefing.
“We are looking at every potential, possible location that can potentially house someone, as what we refer to in emergency management, as a refuge of last resort,” Guthrie said,
Milton has quickly become a Cat 3
An hour before its scheduled 8 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Center says Milton is now a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.
It's forecast to intensify into a Category 4 storm before losing some strength and returning to a Cat 3 prior to landfall along Florida's west coast on Wednesday.
Polk shelters will open Tuesday
The following public shelters will be open at noon on Tuesday across Polk County:
- Auburndale High School, 1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale
- Spessard Holland Elementary School, 2432 E.F. Griffin Road, Bartow
- Citrus Ridge Academy, 1775 Sand Mine Road, Davenport
- Horizons Elementary School, 1700 Forest Lake Dr., Davenport
- George Jenkins High School, 6000 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland
- Highlands Grove Elementary, 4510 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland
- Kathleen High School, 1100 Red Devil Way, Lakeland
- R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School, 5500 Yates Road, Lakeland
- Sleepy Hill Elementary School, 2285 Sleepy Hill Road, Lakeland
- Mulberry Middle School, 500 S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Mulberry
- Lake Marion Creek Middle School, 3055 Lake Marion Creek Dr., Poinciana
- Chain of Lakes Elementary School, 7001 Hwy. 653, Winter Haven
- Winter Haven High School, 600 6th St. S.E., Winter Haven
Pet-friendly shelters:
- Haines City High School, 2800 Hornet Dr., Haines City
- Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake
- Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Road, Lakeland
Special-needs shelters:
- FDOH Polk Specialty Care Unit, 1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow
- Ridge Community High School, 500 W. Orchid Dr., Davenport
- McKeel Academy, 1810 W. Parker St., Lakeland
5 a.m. update: Milton reaches Cat 2 strength
Milton is now a Category 2 storm, and is forecast to reach Category 4 strength before weakening ahead of landfall.
Location: 750 miles west-southwest of Tampa
Wind Speed: 100 mph
Direction: east-southeast at 8 mph
8 p.m. update: Milton continues on an easterly track
The National Hurricane Center says Milton will become a major hurricane by Monday.
Location: 780 miles west-southwest of Tampa
Wind Speed: 85 mph
Direction: east at 11 mph
5 p.m. update: Milton's winds at 85 mph
As of 5 p.m., the National Hurricane Center says Milton is gaining speed, moving to the east at 7 mph.
It calls for rainfall amounts "of 5 to 10 inches, with localized totals up to 15 inches, are expected across portions of the Florida Peninsula and the Keys through Wednesday night."T
Location: 805 miles west-southwest of Tampa
Wind Speed: 85 mph
Direction: east at 7 mph
Pasco orders evacuations, opens shelters ahead of Milton
Pasco County has ordered mandatory evacuations for everyone in Zone A and B, those who live in manufactured or mobile homes or RVs and anyone who is in a low lying area prone to flooding. There are voluntary evacuations in place for Zone C.
The county is opening hurricane shelters ahead of Milton. Pets are allowed at all shelters.
The following shelters will open Monday at noon:
- Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road, Dade City
- Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Avenue, Hudson
- Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Road, Wesley Chapel
- River Ridge Middle and High Schools, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey
- Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, 11611 Denton Avenue, Hudson (special needs only)
Pinellas orders evacuations of health care facilities
Pinellas County has issued evacuation orders for health care facilities in zones A, B, C .
It includes long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and hospitals in those zones. It impacts six hospitals, 25 nursing homes and 44 assisted living facilities, totaling about 6,600 patients.
The county is encouraging voluntary evacuation for residents in Zone A, B and C and mobile homes in advance of possible mandatory orders Monday.
Colleges announce closures
The following local colleges have announced closures ahead of Hurricane Milton.
- The University of South Florida will hold classes remotely on Monday and close on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Saint Leo University: Monday-Friday
- St. Petersburg College: Tuesday and Wednesday
- Pasco-Hernando State College: Monday-Friday (updated)
Tampa offers free parking in city garages
Tampa officials are opening the city’s parking garages to all residents in low lying areas. Beginning today through Thursday the city will offer free parking to residents in its public garages.
Officials say they hope to keep all vehicles from flooding but especially electric vehicles, which can catch fire when their batteries are exposed to salt water.
Parking will be available at the following garages:
- Fort Brooke Garage: 107 N. Franklin St.
- Twiggs Street Garage: 901 E. Twiggs St.
- Centro Ybor Garage: 1500 E. 5th Ave.
- Palm Fernando Garage: 2010 N. 13th St.
- Pam Iorio Garage: 301 Channelside Dr.
- Whiting Garage: 118 S. Florida Ave.
- Tampa Convention Center Garage: 141 E. Brorein St.
- William F Poe Garage: 802 N. Ashley Dr.
Manatee orders evacuations
Manatee County is ordering evacuations for everyone in Level A and B and all residents or visitors in RVs or Mobile Homes beginning at 2 p.m. Monday.
The following shelters wll open Monday afternoon:
- Mills Elementary School (7200 69th St. E., Palmetto)
- Miller Elementary School (601 43rd St. W., Bradenton)
- Myakka Elementary School (37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City)