Live updates on Milton

The city of St. Petersburg turned off two of its three sewage treatment plants Wednesday.

In this interview with WUSF reporter Steve Newborn, city spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez discusses how this will affect two-thirds of the city's residents.

Why were the plants taken offline?

The city made the very difficult decision to take two sewage plants offline, the Northeast one and the Southwest one, and this was because the conditions, the wind conditions, had gotten so bad that we were up against a deadline to try to rescue the plant workers safely, get them safely out of the plant, and also to prevent any damage to the plant. So there's two things. During Helene, we had the issue of the surge, so the water was an issue. This time, it really was more about the wind. So the hope is that by taking them offline. Now, of course, we're saving our employees, that's first. But secondly, we're saving the equipment. So therefore we would be able to get it back online quickly. Last time during Helene, we were able to get it back online in less than 24 hours. And if something had been damaged, it would it could take days or weeks to get it fixed. So out of an abundance of caution and really out of necessity for the employees, we had to make this decision."

And what does it mean for residents who are in this part of the city? It's most of the city, right? Do we know how many people this affects?

It's two-thirds of the city. It's the whole northeast section of the city and then the whole south end of the city. The part that's not affected is the Northwest plant the west side of the city. So what this means is that we are asking people to restrict their usage of water and water draining. So potable water, drinking water, is fine. The water coming out of your faucet is not affected. It's clean, it's safe to drink, but we don't want it to go down the drain, so we're asking to limit how often you flush your toilet, limit your showers and don't wash dishes or don't wash clothes right now, things that are just not necessary.

And do we have any idea how long the service will be impacted for?

Well, the process is that once the storm passes and it's safe to go back to the plan, we'll send the employees back in there and take a look, and if nothing's damaged and there's nothing that needs repair, then we can go through the process. And it's not something like just flipping a switch. I mean, this is a process. It takes several hours to get it back online again, but we're hoping that we could do it as quickly as we did during Helene, where we were able to have it back on within 24 hours.

Yolanda, anything else you'd like to mention about this?

Just that unfortunately, it is possible that when our tanks fill and the plant fills up, that we could have a spill. And that's unfortunate, and that's something we avoid at all costs. But at this point, I think people would prefer us to take action now both save our employees as well as save any major damage to the plant so they can get back to normal as quickly as possible after the storm.

Click here to see if your address is affected.