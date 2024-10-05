© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations.

Debris disposal is a priority as Tropical Storm Milton heads towards storm battered area

WUSF | By Julio Ochoa
Published October 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM EDT
debris from hurricane helene is piled up on a sidewalk in St. Petersburg
Debris from Hurricane Helene is piled up on a sidewalk in a St. Petersburg neighborhood.

If Milton brings heavy winds and a powerful storm surge to the area, the debris from Helene could become hazardous to people, homes and the environment.

State and local leaders are prioritizing the removal of debris from Hurricane Helene as another powerful storm bears down on the region.

 Tropical Storm Milton formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and was expected to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane along the Gulf Coast. The greater Tampa Bay region is within the cone of uncertainty.

 Helene, which grazed the area on Sept. 26, brought widespread flooding from record storm surge. Many residents whose homes were flooded have spent the past week piling mountains of waterlogged debris onto their front lawns.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency in 35 Florida counties, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota.

The Governor's order mandates that all disaster debris management sites and landfills remain open to allow 24-hour debris drop off in an attempt to dispose of as much debris from Hurricane Helene as possible.

Pasco County officials asked residents to use ropes or bungee cords to secure debris ahead of Milton to keep it from becoming a hazard during high winds or storm surge.

Tampa officials announced Saturday that the city will open its McKay Bay Transfer Station to the public on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. so people could dispose of debris. There is no cost to drop it off.

The city is deploying additional departments and contractors to aid in curbside collection. It's asking residents to bundle and cover the debris or secure it in an enclosed area as they await collection.

St. Petersburg secured additional contractors to collect debris and expanded it's collection times to 24 hours a day. The city is also connecting people with private haulers who can remove the debris and urging people to cover their piles with tarps and tie them down if possible.

And on Saturday, U.S. Rep. Lindsay Cross urged federal officials to eliminate bureaucracy that is preventing the quick removal of debris.

In a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Cross said FEMA should allow Pinellas County to manage all debris removal. The federal agency should also remove restrictions on commercial and multi-family waste and open more certified debris sites that accept waste.

"Debris contains broken glass and metal, toxic chemicals and mold," Cross' letter said. "Letting this dangerous material languish, with the possibility of it causing further damage to homes and businesses and human life is a massive health and safety risk."

Julio Ochoa
Newspapers were my first love, but public radio stole my heart from the moment I tuned in during college.
