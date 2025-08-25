St. Petersburg's mayor says removal of street murals is not an 'isolated act'

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is clapping back at the state for demanding that art with political or ideological messages on public roads must be removed — calling it an attempt to silence voices.

This comes after state officials denied the city's request to exempt some of its street art from removal. St. Petersburg had asked for an exemption for five murals. This included the rainbow-painted crosswalk on Central Avenue and 25th Street and the Black History Matters mural outside the Woodson African American Museum.

In response, Welch said during a Monday news conference that this is another example of attempting to stifle their ability to express and celebrate their community values.

"It is always troubling when state or federal politicians attempt to usurp our local values and priorities and instead mandate what our values should be," Welch said.

He argues that the ban on painted street murals is "not an isolated act."

"It follows a pattern that we've seen with DOGE, with attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion and redefining what that even means, the takeover of university leadership and other calculated efforts to legislatively mandate the culture and values of cities like ours to align with those of Tallahassee and Washington politicians," Welch said.

At the news conference, officials said the Florida Department of Transportation will be removing the murals, but there is no estimated date of removal or specific cost at this time. However, an Aug. 22 letter the city sent to FDOT mentions a state mandate to remove the markings by Sept. 4.

Our @StPeteFL values public art as an important expression of our community’s creativity, inclusivity, and identity. Recently, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) notified the City that certain roadway art does not comply with state traffic control standards. pic.twitter.com/rRFT2CSWbr — Ken Welch (@MayorKenWelch) August 22, 2025

WUSF has previously reported that the ban consists of art on travel lanes, paved shoulders, intersections, crosswalks and sidewalks. FDOT said it's to make roads safer for drivers and pedestrians.

In addition, following the removal of Orlando's rainbow crosswalk near the Pulse Nightclub mass shooting site, Gov. Ron DeSantis said on social media, "We will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes."

Welch said the city used every viable tool available to try to stop the murals from being painted over. He said they also provided data showing that the markings increased safety. This was based on historical data from before and after the art was installed.

He said that the first intersection mural — the Common Ground mural at Fifth Street and Central Avenue — reduced traffic crashes by 70% and became a model for art-driven safety.

He added that FDOT made its position clear and that if the murals were not removed, this would jeopardize millions in state transportation money and potentially tens of millions more in broader state funding across other areas.

"As a mayor of our city, I will not risk these essential investments in a fight that I don't believe we can win," Welch said. "That would be irresponsible leadership and detrimental to our city in the long run. But make no mistake, this is not the end of our story."

Welch added that the city's response will be strategic — not reactionary.

"We will build back stronger, and we will create new, even more powerful expressions of who we are — expressions that cannot be erased," he said.

Welch added that although the state can remove paint from the street, it cannot take away the essence of the city. He said the city will never abandon its commitment to "intentional inclusivity" and "principal progress." He said those values are non-negotiable.

"They can remove those symbols, but they cannot bind the spirit of the city of St. Petersburg or silence our voice," Welch stated. "When we say we are St. Pete, that means all of us, and we will stand by that."

He wants people who are frustrated to obey the law and be strategic. He gave a call to action for residents to visit the mural sites, take photos and share them. He said if posting on social media, to use hashtags like "We are St. Pete," "Our streets, our voices," and "Can't erase." Welch also encouraged people to keep an eye out for what's next, like banners, flags and installations.

He mentioned wanting people to protest and exercise their First Amendment rights, should they choose to do so, but not to break the law, not to block intersections or "take the bait."

"Let's show the world that these works are more than art. They are part of our soul as a city," Welch said. "This is your city, your voice and your story, and no act of preemption — no mandate from Tallahassee can take that away."