DeSantis announces four appointments to USF's Board of Trustees

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published December 31, 2025 at 11:29 AM EST
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF

Gov. Ron DeSantis named Chad Mizelle to the board and reappointed three others. The state Senate must still confirm the selections.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced the appointment of Chad Mizelle and the reappointment of Michael Carrere, Rogan Donelly and Lauran Monbarren to the University of South Florida Board of Trustees.

Mizelle is a former chief of staff for U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. Previously, he was chief legal officer of Affinity Partners, a private equity firm founded by Jared Kushner, as well as chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security. Mizelle earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and juris doctor from Cornell University.

Carrere is retired and the former CEO of Lykes Bros. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Washington and Lee University.

Donelly, who earned his MBA at USF, is president and CEO of Tervis Tumbler, a trustee with Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, and a 2020 recipient of USF’s Outstanding Alumni Award. His bachelor’s degree is from Bowdoin College.

Monbarren is the CFO and vice president of Simpson Environmental Services and Simpson Farms in Pasco County. She also served as an administrator at Pasco-Hernando State College. The former teacher has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education leadership from Saint Leo University.

The state Senate must confirm the appointments.
Tags
Education USFSouth FloridaUSF Board of TrusteesRon DeSantis
