Florida will receive $209.9 million over five years to improve rural health care

Florida will receive $209.9 million over five years to improve health care in rural areas, under a $50 billion federal program.

The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Monday announced the amounts of money that each state will receive through the Rural Health Transformation Program, which was part of a tax package that President Donald Trump signed in July.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration last month formally submitted an application for the money, saying it would focus on increasing access to primary and preventive care in rural areas, bolstering programs to train and recruit health care workers and investing in technology to improve access to specialty care.

"Florida’s application reflects what we have heard directly from our providers, stakeholders and rural communities about the challenges they face and the solutions they need,” AHCA Secretary Shevaun Harris said in a statement when the application was submitted.

“We are laser-focused on creating a lasting impact by strengthening our workforce, driving innovation, and expanding access to care. This plan is designed to ensure that rural families across Florida can count on a health system that is sustainable, responsive, and built around their needs."

Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, has made improving access to health care in rural areas part of what he has dubbed the “rural renaissance” plan.

That plan (SB 250), which also addresses issues such as improving education, transportation and economic development in rural areas, will be considered during the legislative session, which starts Jan. 13.