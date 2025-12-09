© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
2026 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2026 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from Your Florida, our coverage partners, and WUSF.

Albritton plans for a quick vote in Florida Senate on 'rural renaissance’

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published December 9, 2025 at 7:57 AM EST
Florida Senate President Ben Albritton stands on the dais as he prepares to lead the opening senate session of the 2025 legislative session, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the state capitol in Tallahassee.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
Florida Senate President Ben Albritton, who has made the rural plan a priority of his time as the chamber's leader, says he is “hopeful” the measure will get final approval during the session that starts Jan. 13.

The bill would provide $25 million aimed at helping physicians, physician assistants and APRNs set up practices in rural communities and increase Medicaid payments for “critical access” hospitals.

After the proposal died in the House during the 2025 session, state Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, said Monday the chamber will take up his “rural renaissance” plan during the first week of the 2026 legislative session.

Albritton, who has made the issue a priority of his time as president, told reporters he is “hopeful” the plan will get final approval during the session that starts Jan. 13.

The Senate Appropriations Committee is expected to approve the bill Wednesday, teeing it up to go to the full Senate.

The bill (SB 250), sponsored by Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, is aimed at boosting health care, as well as education, transportation and economic development, in rural areas.

For example, the bill would provide $25 million for a new program aimed at helping physicians, physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses set up practices in rural communities, according to a Senate summary of the bill. It also would increase Medicaid reimbursement payments for what are known as “critical access” hospitals in rural areas.

As examples on other topics, the bill would create a program to provide student loan payment assistance for educators in rural areas; increase money to help rural counties resurface and rebuild roads; and create an Office of Rural Prosperity at the Florida Department of Commerce, according to the summary.

he Senate passed a rural renaissance measure during the 2025 session. But the package got broken up in the House and did not pass.
