Florida 'rural renaissance’ reemerges. Bill would help medical practices and more

In a top priority of Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, the Senate on Thursday released a wide-ranging bill aimed at boosting such things as health care, education, transportation and economic development in rural areas.

Sen. Corey Simon, a Tallahassee Republican who represents a heavily rural North Florida district, filed the bill (SB 250) for consideration during the 2026 legislative session, which will start in January.

The Senate backed a similar measure — dubbed the “rural renaissance” bill — during the 2025 session. But the package got broken up in the House and did not pass.

The 138-page bill, for example, would provide $25 million for a new program aimed at helping physicians, physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses set up practices in rural communities, according to a Senate summary of the bill.

As another health care example, the bill would increase Medicaid reimbursement payments for what are known as “critical access” hospitals in rural areas.

As examples on other topics, the bill would create a program to provide student-loan payment assistance for educators in rural areas; increase money to help rural counties resurface and rebuild roads; and create an Office of Rural Prosperity at the Florida Department of Commerce, according to the summary.

“Quality of life in rural areas can be impacted by access to job opportunities, education and health care,” Simon said in a prepared statement.

“Rural renaissance combines enhancements to the traditional infrastructure for schools and hospitals with innovations that drastically expand opportunities for education, commerce and health care in rural Florida.”