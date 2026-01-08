Hundreds of volunteers needed on Sanibel for study on red tide's respiratory effects

Why do some people flee the beach when exposed to airborne red tide toxins while others – not so much?

The runny noses, puffy eyes and irritated throats are caused by a tiny marine algae called Karenia brevis.

Red tide is fairly well understood in terms of what causes it and how it works. But predicting its presence and intensity, much less how to ease the symptoms of exposure, remains a challenge.

Researchers are looking to understand how the toxins enter a body, how long they stay and how they are eliminated.

The Roskamp Institute will be at the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation over three days next week looking for 400 volunteers for a multiyear study to figure out why some people exposed to red tide end up in respiratory distress long before they hit the water.

The research is centered around a common genetic factor that may make people more susceptible.

"It is important to test participants both during blooms and outside of blooms so that we can see the differences," said Laila Abdullah, a Roskamp scientist leading the study. "Understanding changes in the brain when those affected by the toxin are exposed to it is essential for protecting public health."

Participants will wear a personal air monitor, provide biological samples, complete health surveys and return for health checks.

There is currently no noticeable red tide around Southwest Florida and Sanibel Island.

The scientists will be at the foundation's headquarters, 3333 Sanibel-Captiva Road, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Tuesday through Thursday to recruit islanders interested in being part of the study.

The foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to protecting Southwest Florida’s coastal ecosystems and managing thousands of acres of conserved land.

The Sarasota-based Roskamp Institute is a nonprofit focused on finding causes and treatments for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's.

For more information, The Roskamp Institutute can be reached at (941) 256-8010.



Copyright 2026 WGCU

