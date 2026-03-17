1 in 5 outpatient surgery centers in Florida rated among 'Best' by U.S. News

About 20% of Florida’s ambulatory surgery centers were considered top-performing in U.S. News & World Report's third annual ratings of facilities for same-day procedures.

These centers consistently showed lower complication rates and higher safety standards than their peers, covering four key specialties: orthopedics and spine, ophthalmology, colonoscopy and endoscopy, and urology.

Outpatient centers, or ASCs, are where patients go for certain surgical or nonsurgical operations that - unlike hospitals - do not require overnight stays.

To determine the rankings, U.S. News evaluated patient outcomes, complication rates, and overall safety and effectiveness in each specialty.

Of the 4,421 ASCs evaluated nationwide, 911 earned a high-performing rating, roughly 21%. These “Best" centers consistently outperform industry standards, the publication said.

Of 395 evaluated in Florida, 81 were rated among the “Best.” That's 20.5%, consistent with the national average. The break down was 31 under orthopedics and spine, 24 in ophthalmology, 16 under colonoscopy and endoscopy, and 10 in urology.

As expected, many of the top-rated were concentrated in metro areas: Miami-Fort Lauderdale (12), Tampa-St. Petersburg (10), Orlando (9) and Sarasota-Bradenton (9).

According to the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, Florida has more than 500 ASCs, making it one of the largest outpatient surgery markets in the country.

According to Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News, patients treated at these top-rated centers experience significantly fewer serious complications than the national average.

He said top-rated endoscopy centers averaged 26% fewer serious complications; ophthalmology centers had 40% fewer severity-weighted complications; orthopedic and spine centers had 29% fewer; and urology centers had 31% fewer.

The rise of ASCs reflects a broader shift in health care delivery. Medical advances, regulatory changes and cost pressures have made it possible for procedures that once required hospital stays to be performed safely in outpatient settings.

Shoulder replacement is a new addition to the orthopedics evaluations this year, marking the increasing complexity of procedures handled by outpatient centers.

For patients, ASCs often provide a smoother, more efficient experience. Harder notes that focusing on specific procedures allows facilities to move patients through care quickly while maintaining safety.

“It actually can be a very good patient experience because they know what they’re doing, this is what they do all day, and this is how they’re going to make sure every patient has what they need,” Harder said.